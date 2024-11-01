A South African midfielder's top-notch performance has been noticed by English Premier League giants Chelsea

The European giants have reportedly invited the Cape Town City youngster for a trial with the possibility of signing him

Netizens have shared their thoughts on the report regarding the invite the Blues sent to the Mzansi midfielder

South African youngster Emile Witbooi is set to travel to the United Kingdom after being invited by English Premier League giants Chelsea Football Club for a trial.

The Cape Town City midfielder has shown his talent in recent tournaments for South Africa and his club.

The 16-year-old sensation joined Cape Town City in January this year and has gone on to represent the South African Under-15 national team in the UEFA U16 International Development Tournament.

Witbooi set for trial at Chelsea

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Witbooi will have a chance to be assessed by Chelsea coaches when he goes for a trial at the London-based club.

The Citizens starlet is expected to impress the Blues, as he has been a menace in the DStv Diski Challenge and also for South African young teams.

He won the best midfielder award during the SAFA U15 inter-provincial tournament and was named Player of the Tournament at the U19 Bayhill Premier Cup.

The youngster was also part of the South Africa Under-20 side that won the COSAFA Cup U20 tournament.

Reactions as Witbooi set for trial at EPL giants

OBARAK wrote:

"These boys are ready they just need someone who'll believe in them by throwing them in the deep end. All the best to him..."

Remoratiiile shared:

"The future of SA football is on right hands damn. Am looking at Sesane, Wiitbooi, Rele, Zwane, Adams, Vilakazi, Shabalala and Nkota."

selbyMo said:

"This is big news. The last time we had stars at Chelsea, was with BoyBoy, Jef and Masilo."

SilasNchabeleng implied:

"They going to sign him.. this one is talented."

Seago_SG reacted:

"All the best, would be nice to watch Chelsea in the next year's with a South African in the mix."

kgomotsomorena commented:

"All the best to the young baller!! Go shine at Chelsea so Arsenal can buy you. 😅🙌🏾"

George_Marima responded:

"Good luck to him. He must give his all to get that contract...SA need more players overseas for future Bafana Bafana victories."

Mngqithi hails Cape Town City

Briefly News earlier reported that Mamelodi Sundowns Manqoba Mngqithi has named Cape Town City as the team that plays the best football in the Premier Soccer League.

The South African coach praised Eric Tinkler for the wonderful job he's been doing at City.

