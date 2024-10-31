Mngqithi Ignores Pirates, Chiefs, Names Team That Plays Best Football in PSL

Manqoba Mngqithi has named the club that plays the best football in the South African league after Mamelodi Sundowns beat Cape Town City

The South African tactician ignored top teams in like Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates while making his choice

The defending champions are still three points behind the Buccaneers on the Premier Soccer League table

has named the team that plays the best football in the Premier Soccer League after their 3-0 win over Cape Town City at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Namibian international Peter Shalulile scored a brace, and Lucas Ribeiro Costa also got on the scoresheet.

The win put Masandawana three points behind leaders Orlando Pirates on the Betway Premiership table.

Mngqithi names team that plays best football in PSL

In an interview after the game, Mngqithi, while reacting to the match's outcome, ignored Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates as he named Cape Town City as the team that plays the best football in the PSL.

The South African coach praised Eric Tinkler for the wonderful job he's been doing at City.

"Firstly, I must commend Eric's good work at Cape Town City," he said.

"I think he has introduced a lot of youngsters who are doing very well, and his team plays, in my opinion, the best football in the league.

"They have an excellent speed of play, good movement of the ball, and a lot of mobility; I felt it is essential for me to commend his incredible work because sometimes when you don't win, it looks like you didn't do anything, but I think they are playing some of the best football.

"I like to watch their team play; I've watched five of their matches because they are exciting to watch."

According to iDiskiTimes, the Sundowns head coach commented on this season's title chase between his club and the Buccaneers.

"I prefer to chase, personally… because you always have a target, and we have been that target for far too long," he added.

"But when you are there, you must never slip up. So I think it will be better to chase, it will be better to chase [the title]."

Mngqithi explains why Sundowns lost to Polokwane

Briefly News also reported that Mamelodi Sundowns manager Mngqithi explained why his team lost to Polokwane City in the Premier Soccer League over the weekend.

The Rise and Shine earned perfect revenge against the Masandawana after losing to them in the MTN8 earlier this season.

