Magesi Coach Talks Tough Ahead of Facing Wounded Kaizer Chiefs in PSL

Kaizer Chiefs will battle Magesi FC for all three points in the Betway Premiership when both sides face each other on Wednesday evening

Magesi mentor Clinton Larsen has aired his views about his team's encounter with the Soweto giants at the Peter Mokaba Stadium

The South African tactician believes Dikwena can take all three points against the PSL title contenders

Magesi FC will continue their Premier Soccer League journey this season as they face a struggling Kaizer Chiefs side on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

The newly promoted side has been one of the season's surprise teams so far, as they are on a good run of form both in the league and in cup games.

On the other hand, Kaizer Chiefs started the season brightly but lost to Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United in back-to-back matches in the Betway Premiership.

Magesi coach speaks on facing Kaizer Chiefs

According to iDiskiTimes, Magesi FC manager Clinton Larsen is confident ahead of his team's tie against Kaizer Chiefs later today at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Magesi knocked out Orlando Pirates from the Carling Knockout competition, and Larsen is optimistic that his side can get all three points against the Buccaneers city rivals.

"Without the depth in our squad, that's why earlier on I spoke about the work our fitness coach is doing," Larsen told the media.

"We have to rely on this core group of players to carry us through this period, so they will have to go again.

"Hopefully, we can manage the minutes in the next game against Kaizer Chiefs and save some legs for that cup game, but we can't put preference from one over the other.

"If there's a possibility to get a point or three against Chiefs, that's our most immediate task; what happens in the cup, we will face when the time comes.

"Unfortunately, we don't have the depth, but we want to win each game, so we will try to put our strongest team in.

"We've got great medical staff that can get the boys to recover; Monday and Tuesday, we don't train at all so that we can reload those batteries for Wednesday against Kaizer Chiefs."

