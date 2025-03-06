Kaizer Chiefs striker Ashley du Preez has penned a new deal at the Soweto giants amid interest from overseas clubs

Du Preez scored the winning goal for Chiefs against Magesi FC on Tuesday, 4 March 2025, and has now extended his stay at the club by two years

Local football fans reacted on social media to express their delight that Du Preez will be staying at Chiefs, while others wanted the player to up his game

Striker Ashley du Preez signed a two-year extension at Kaizer Chiefs amid interest from overseas clubs for the R40 million-rated player.

Du Preez joined Chiefs in 2022 from Stellenbosch FC, scoring 19 goals for the club, with the most recent coming against Magesi FC in a 1-0 victory on Tuesday, 4 March 2025.

Striker Ashley du Preez has extended his stay at Kaizer Chiefs after signing a new two-year deal. Image: KaizerChiefs/Twitter and ashleyslosh/Instagram.

The 27-year-old striker came off the bench and scored with his first touch to secure victory for Chiefs, taking his league tally to three goals.

Ashley du Preez extends his stay at Kaizer Chiefs

Du Preez scored the winning goal for Chiefs, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Chiefs, Du Preez is a valued member of the Chiefs squad and they are keen to keep him out of the clutches of overseas clubs.

The source said:

“Du Preez is a key player for Chiefs, and they are more than pleased to have him part of the squad. His skills have attracted interest from overseas, but the club feels that his skills are needed for their benefit. Du Preez offers many options for coach Nabi, and that is why the club has offered him the new deal.”

Du Preez is admired by local fans according to the tweet below:

Chiefs build attacking options

During the January transfer window, Chiefs brought in two new attackers, Tashreeq Morris and Glody Lilelpo, adding competition for Du Preez.

Coach Nasreddine Nabi has seen his options limited recently after Morris picked up an injury while Lilepo continues to shine on the wing.

Du Preez prefers playing through the middle and could get more game time due to Morris’ injury while Nabi has often used Ranga Chivavio in the role.

Kaizer Chiefs players celebrate Ashley du Preez' winning goal against Magesi FC. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Fans celebrate Du Preez’s new deal

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise Chiefs for Du Preez’s new deal, while others said the club made the move to cash out on the R40 million-rated star.

Letlhogonolo Mose made a suggestion:

“Du Preez will be very useful in a 4-4-2 formation with Lilepo leading the attack, but it's up to him to raise his game and convert more chances.”

Akhona Brown Gontsana wants Du Preez to do better:

“If this guy had converted half of the chances he gets, Chiefs wouldn't be without a trophy since he joined three seasons ago.”

Lelo Lendaman Tabata is happy:

“I'm very happy with Ashley du Preez. I want to thank the management for securing him; I love him as a player. He just needs to regain his confidence and work on his finishing.”

Motshere Moloto is excited:

“This is the kind of news that gets the Amakhosi faithful excited! Great news for the Glamour Boys family; this is a big boost for the team! Keep shining, Ashley! This is definitely a step in the right direction for Chiefs.”

Mazwi Gina says Chiefs management has a plan:

“KC management is good at business. They are gonna sell him for a huge amount of money.”

PSL rivals prove that blood is thicker than water

As reported by Briefly News, PSL duo Ashley du Preez and Deano van Rooyen said their bond as cousins remains tight despite them playing on opposites of a the Soweto rivalry.

Du Preez is a striker for Chiefs and played a key role in defender Van Rooyen’s decision to leave Stellenbosch FC for crosstown rivals Orlando Pirates before the 2024/2025 season.

