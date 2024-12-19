Kaizer Chiefs striker Ashely du Preez said he continues to have a close relationship with his cousin and Orlando Pirates defender Deano van Rooyen

After Van Rooyen joined Pirates at the start of the season, Du Preez said both players are living their boyhood dreams

Local football fans reacted to the player's relationship on social media by saying Van Rooyen needs to convince his cousin to switch sides

Striker Ashley du Preez said he and his cousin Deano van Rooyen continue to have a close relationship despite playing for Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, respectively.

Despite Van Rooyen playing for a fierce Soweto rival, Chiefs striker Du Preez said he still supports his cousin, while both players began their careers at Stellenbosch FC.

Kaizer Chiefs star Ashley du Preez still has love for cousin and Orlando Pirates defender Deano van Rooyen. Image: Ashleyslosh and dvanrooyen177.

Source: Instagram

Du Preez's support for his cousin was evident when Van Rooyen admitted that the Chiefs star convinced him to leave Stellies at the start of last season.

Ashley du Preez and Deano van Rooyen are living their dreams

Du Preez speaks about Van Rooyen in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to iDiski Times, Du Preez, a target for Portuguese side Vitoria SC, said he and his cousin are both living their childhood dreams.

Du Preez said:

"We grew up together, stayed together, played football together, so we know each other, we know what we wanted as kids – I've always wanted to play for Chiefs, he wanted to play for Pirates – both of our dreams came true."

Fans want Du Preez to switch sides

Local football fans admired the players' relationship on social media and said they should both play for the same side.

Don Maningi wants a family reunion:

"I hope Van Rooyen can convince Du Preez to come to Pirates. We need him. Tired of Makgopa missing chances."

Jabulani Ngwenya says Pirates should sign Du Preez:

"I don't mind Du Preez. I think Pirates can revive him, but Radiopane must get a chance first."

Liyaa Xvii looks ahead to the Soweto derby:

"1 February is coming."

Siphesihle Mdunge said Du Preez must focus:

"I don't understand how this is relevant; he should be training and stop missing simple chances."

Keith Crawford is impressed:

"That's so sweet."

Kaizer Chiefs reignite interest in a previous target

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly shown interest in Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

The Soweto club were previously linked with the Nigerian shot-stopper and could make a bid for the player after failing to keep a clean sheet in nine PSL matches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News