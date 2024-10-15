Former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs star Keagan Dolly is hoping to convince Gavin Hunt to offer him a contract at SuperSport United

The winger has been training with SuperSport since his release from Chiefs at the end of last season, while a move overseas fell through recently

Local football fans backed Dolly to find a new club on social media, saying the 31-year-old player has been unfortunate with injuries

Keagan Dolly is still searching for a new club and has been training with SuperSport United to earn a contract at the PSL side.

Former Bafana Bafana star Keagan Dolly is training with SuperSport United since becoming a free agent. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP and Elyxandro Cegarra/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, SuperSport were interested in signing Dolly but opted for a move to Israel, which fell through due to the ongoing conflict in the country.

Keagan Dolly could earn a SuperSport contract

Dolly could have a future at SuperSport, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at SuperSport, Dolly has been welcomed at SuperSport's training ground while he continues his search for a new club.

The source said:

"Coach Hunt is happy to have Dolly at the training grounds because he is a talented player who influences the younger guys in the squad. The deal now is that he can train until he gets an offer, and there might even be a chance of him signing for SuperSport, but only time will tell."

Fans wish Dolly well

Local football fans admired Dolly on social media, saying the former Montpellier player would have had an impressive career had it not been for injuries.

Gcobani Dyosi says Dolly is unlucky:

"Dolly was a good player. Injuries hindered his progress at Chiefs. I strongly believe the fitness coach was not doing his job effectively."

Thapelo KrazYboi Kgang says Dolly, stop trying:

"He got comfortable at Chiefs."

Bongani Hoshe is a fan:

"He is a good player, believe me."

Samuel Manyaka hopes for the best:

"I wish him well. He's a great player who was very unfortunate."

Lehlohonolo Marvin Rachomanyane made a suggestion:

"Pirates must sign him and show Chiefs how they should have used him."

