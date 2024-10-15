Kaizer Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel has been backed for the Amakhosi captaincy after impressive displays at the club

The new signing wore the armband during Chiefs' mid-season friendly against Marumo Gallants on Sunday, 13 October 2024

Local football fans praised Miguel on social media, saying the Angolan deserves the responsibility at Naturena

Inacio Miguel has been tipped for the future captaincy at Kaizer Chiefs despite only playing three matches for the Soweto giants.

The Angolan wore the armband during Chiefs' mid-season friendly against Marumo Gallants on Sunday, 13 October 2024, and fans have called for him to fill the role permanently.

Since arriving at the club, Miguel has impressed local fans and has been identified as a future leader.

Inacio Miguel is tipped for a big future at Amakhosi

Miguel has emerged as a leader at Kaizer Chiefs, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Kaizer Chiefs, Miguel has already taken up a leadership role at the club, but criticised midfielder Yusuf Maart is still the club's captain.

The source said:

"Since he arrived at the club, Miguel has been a leader, and the whole squad has accepted him for that role. He is definitely somebody that can fill that role in the future when called upon, but Yusuf [Maart] and Given [Msimango] are the captain and vice-captain."

Fans back Miguel

Local football fans praised Miguel on social media, saying the Angolan is the right person to wear the Amakhosi armband.

Natty Sluh praised Miguel:

"Miguel means business; this is the mentality we need."

Obakeng Bux Mkhonza wants Miguel to be the captain:

"We all wanted him to lead the team after his first game."

Mele Nyoni wants a change:

"Maart doesn't deserve the armband at all; he has always been there but is not improving."

Tshepo Moshobane backs Miguel:

"Miguel deserves the armband. As for Maart, I don't think he'll last at Chiefs; I see Nabi getting rid of him soon."

Matshipane Matshipane is a fan:

"Inacio Miguel deserves that armband full-time."

