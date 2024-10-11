Kaizer Chiefs skipper Yusuf Maart says he is ignoring fan criticism and stays away from social media

The midfielder said he does not understand why fans target him as he is committed to being a vital member of the Amakhosi squad

Local football fans backed Maart on social media, while others said supporters have reason to criticise the 29-year-old

Midfielder and Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart said he avoids social media to ignore online fan abuse.

The 29-year-old Amakhosi skipper has often been criticised by online fans, which confuses the midfielder as he remains committed to the Soweto giants.

Despite the online criticism, Chiefs management highly values the midfielder and is reportedly willing to offer him a new contract.

Yusuf Maart is protecting his feelings

Maart speaks about handling online abuse in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Maart is determined to prove his worth under new coach Nasreddine Nabi, who values hard-working players.

Maart said:

"At the end of the day, reading the comments will hurt your feelings; you are human. I don't go there [social media], so I don't know what's going on, to be honest with you."

Fans offer Maart encouragement

Local football fans said on social media that Maart should ignore online criticism, while some said the player needs to help himself by improving on the field.

Ma Fiah supports Maart:

"Don't let negative words ruin your success."

Luzuko Nkwenye criticised the fans:

"Don't give them attention, vele they know nothing about football other than talk talk."

Wandile Oscar Nhlabatsi says there is a reason for the criticism:

"They are not criticising you because they hate you, but they want you to do better because they see that you've got the potential."

Ontuetse T Pheko admires Maart:

"That's great; just focus on your daily duties."

Hlanganan Cologne Ngetho Zwane is not a fan of Maart:

"It's because you're not Chiefs material."

