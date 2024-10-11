Amakhosi Star Shrugs Off Online Abuse in the Bid To Prove Himself Worthy
- Kaizer Chiefs skipper Yusuf Maart says he is ignoring fan criticism and stays away from social media
- The midfielder said he does not understand why fans target him as he is committed to being a vital member of the Amakhosi squad
- Local football fans backed Maart on social media, while others said supporters have reason to criticise the 29-year-old
Midfielder and Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart said he avoids social media to ignore online fan abuse.
The 29-year-old Amakhosi skipper has often been criticised by online fans, which confuses the midfielder as he remains committed to the Soweto giants.
Despite the online criticism, Chiefs management highly values the midfielder and is reportedly willing to offer him a new contract.
Yusuf Maart is protecting his feelings
Maart speaks about handling online abuse in the tweet below:
According to FARPost, Maart is determined to prove his worth under new coach Nasreddine Nabi, who values hard-working players.
Maart said:
"At the end of the day, reading the comments will hurt your feelings; you are human. I don't go there [social media], so I don't know what's going on, to be honest with you."
Fans offer Maart encouragement
Local football fans said on social media that Maart should ignore online criticism, while some said the player needs to help himself by improving on the field.
Ma Fiah supports Maart:
"Don't let negative words ruin your success."
Luzuko Nkwenye criticised the fans:
"Don't give them attention, vele they know nothing about football other than talk talk."
Wandile Oscar Nhlabatsi says there is a reason for the criticism:
"They are not criticising you because they hate you, but they want you to do better because they see that you've got the potential."
Ontuetse T Pheko admires Maart:
"That's great; just focus on your daily duties."
Hlanganan Cologne Ngetho Zwane is not a fan of Maart:
"It's because you're not Chiefs material."
A Kaizer Chiefs star said the new coaching staff brings a 'new experience'
As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma said new coach Nasreddine Nabi has brought a 'new experience' to the club.
The Bafana Bafana shot-stopper said Nabi and his staff have changed the club's mindset, as they now approach every match more seriously.
