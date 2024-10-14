Amakhosi youngster Royce Malatji has been tipped as the next breakthrough star at the Sowet club after impressive displays in the development side

The 16-year-old has impressed Chiefs coaches with his versatility, and he could feature for the first team sooner rather than later

Local football fans reacted positively on social media, saying they have been impressed with the teenage defender

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs feel they have uncovered another gem in the form of defender Royce Malatji.

The 16-year-old player has impressed Amakhosi coaches with his versatility, as he has shown himself capable of playing in various positions despite being billed as a right-back.

Teenage defender Royce Malatji has been a standout player in Kaizer Chief's development squad. Image: malatjiroyce.

Source: Instagram

Malatji could join fellow youngster Mduduzi Shabalala, recently criticized for off-field antics, in the senior team as new coach Nasreddine Nabi has shown faith in youngsters.

Royce Malatji is tipped for a bright future

Malatji could be the next star at Chiefs, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Malatji has been fast-tracked at the club and could soon line up alongside impressive new signing Inacio Miguel.

The source said:

“He is just 16 years old, but he is very good. He can play right-back, central defence, right-wing and even central midfield. It really does not matter where he plays; he is just good.”

Fans back Malatji to succeed

Local football fans backed Malatji to succeed over social media as they feel the youngster can become a star at Chiefs and exceed the high expectations set for him.

Ernest Mananke is a fan:

“What a player.”

Siya Khalanga admires the youngster:

“Future Chiefs captain.”

Omolemo Molefe has respect for Malatji:

“Rolls Royce.”

Musa Mphephethwa has high hopes:

“The future is bright.”

Ntombifuthi Shezi is impressed:

“Talented boi.”

Nasreddine Nabi favours one quality over anything else

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi favours hard-working players over anything else, said winger Wandile Duba.

The 20-year-old Duba has started every match for Chiefs so far this season and said it was due to his extra effort on the training pitch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News