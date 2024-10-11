Mduduzi Shabalala has received criticism from local fans after showing off his newest tattoo on social media

The 20-year-old midfielder has already scored this season, but he failed to score favourable comments for his new ink

Local football fans said on social media that Shabalala should stop collecting tattoos, while others admired the latest addition to his collection

Kaizer Chiefs youngster Mduduzi Shabalala showed off his new tattoo on social media, bringing up divided opinions from fans.

The 20-year-old failed to impress some fans; however, his performances on the field pleased fans after scoring one goal in three matches.

Kaizer Chiefs youngster Mduduzi Shabalala showed off his new tattoo. Image: mduduzishabalala12.

Source: Instagram

Under new coach Nasreddine Nabi, the player has been used regularly, and his impressive displays have attracted interest from overseas.

Mduduzi Shabalala shows off new ink

Shabalala shared images of his new tattoo in the tweet below:

On Sunday, 14 October 2024, Chiefs will face Marumo Gallants in a mid-season friendly match, and Shabalala hopes to show off his new left arm tattoo during a goal celebration.

Since his breakthrough last season, the young midfielder has been earmarked as a future star for Amakhosi, and fans hope he can help end their trophy drought.

Fans are divided over Shabalala's love for tattoos

Local football fans expressed contrasting remarks on social media, some admiring the new ink while others criticised the decision.

Bra_Syd is cautious:

"Every bad thing starts with tattoos for young players!"

Newdolg is not a fan of tattoos:

"What are the benefits of putting a tattoo on your body?"

Mzesh72612479 is impressed with Shabalala:

"Good player, this one; imagine if he was at Bucs with Mofokeng, yerrrrr."

Joelmonwabisi likes the tattoo:

"This looks clean clean."

PrinceLeshiba29 does not like tattoos:

"I hate tattoos."

OKM707 does not appreciate the new ink:

"Bro got more tattoos than career goals."

Masiya7575 wants Shabalala to focus:

"Mofokeng is scoring goals, winning trophies for his club and playing for Bafana Bafana. Focus is everything in football. Collecting tattoos shouldn't be an obsession of a footballer."

BurgerOnthe is a fan of the player:

"Star player!!"

Tech_carnly voiced strong feelings:

"I hate this tattoo thing."

Chidiebere_01 wants Shabalala to be punished:

"Throw him out of the club."

A Kazier Chiefs star is ignoring online abuse

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs skipper Yusuf Maart said he is focused on his career and is ignoring online fan abuse.

The 29-year-old midfielder said he does not worry about the negative comments and is determined to prove himself worthy of the Chiefs jersey.

Source: Briefly News