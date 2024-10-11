Thembalethu Mncube Poses With His Wife and Sparks Mixed Reactions: “I Have So Many Questions”
- Thembalethu Mncube recently posted a photo of himself and his beautiful wife
- The veteran actor had social media buzzing with questions about the size difference between him and his partner
- Meanwhile, others showed love to the couple and admired their sweet romance
Thembalethu Mncube and his wife are topping social media trends after netizens saw one of their photos.
Thembalethu Mncube poses with his wife
Veteran actor, Thembalethu Mncube, may not be on everybody's timeline but that doesn't mean he isn't getting around and showing off his gorgeous wife.
The former Rhythm City star shared photos at his cousin's wedding, which he attended with his partner, Hope, and posed for several photos flaunting their matching outfits.
Taking to his Instagram page, Thembalethu posted the pictures with a sweet message showing love to his beautiful wife after recently marking five years of marriage:
"We’ve known each other for nine years. Indeed, we were young when we fell in love, and I choose to keep falling for you over and over again. Life is better and sweeter with you, my love."
Mzansi reacts to Thembalethu Mncube's photo
Netizens gushed over the couple and their sweet love story:
phumzilenqono said:
"Love is so beautiful, and marriage is so sweet."
sarah_kgadi_aphane wrote:
"Now, this is love!"
vusumuzitshumajm posted:
"Amazing, wonderful! Many more years of hot love!"
mfanakama97 blessed the couple:
"May God bless you with happiness and more life together, grootman."
Meanwhile, others raised questions about the pair's difference in size, noting Thembalethu's growth hormone deficiency:
EvillDaGenius was curious:
"I wonder if this guy has ever shela'd and used the line 'My size.'"
druzaaa2 said:
"I have so many questions."
Thebeloved25212 wrote:
"The only way I can take them seriously is if they have kids together."
ChiefZelizwe asked:
"Isn't this being too ambitious?"
