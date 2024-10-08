One of Samthing Soweto's latest live performances had the ladies going wild over his good looks

The famous singer had Mzansi women losing their minds when he stepped on stage

Meanwhile, others commented on Samthing Soweto's dramatic weight loss since earlier on in his career

Samthing Soweto’s weight loss had social media buzzing. Image: samthingsoweto

Source: Twitter

South Africa's sweetheart, Samthing Soweto, had netizens raising questions about the singer's weight loss.

Samthing Soweto stuns in new performance video

Coming from his drama with DJ Maphorisa, it's evident that Samthing Soweto has moved away from the messiness and is focusing on his craft.

The Akanamali hitmaker was recently captured in a cool video performing at the packed Rose Sunday Picnic, and had the ladies losing their minds over his voice and charming good looks.

Previously, the singer caught Mzansi women's attention after an old video of him popped up on the timeline, where the ladies finally took notice of him and admitted to finding him attractive - looks like Mzansi has a new heartthrob!

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared his performance video:

Mzansi reacts to Samthing Soweto performance

Netizens commented on the singer's dramatic weight loss, with others claiming he looked weak:

khandizwe_chris said:

"His catalogue is full of hits! He will forever move the crowd."

Candle_Kerese asked:

"Is my goat fasting? He looks weak, man; what's going on?"

Thebeloved25212 wrote:

"He isn't chubby like he used to be."

Its_Lifestyle7 posted:

"How I wish I could inject him with some energy."

Poifetso349 dragged Samthing Soweto:

"This man can’t perform. He doesn't know how to perform. Mxm."

Meanwhile, others couldn't help but bring up his drama with DJ Maphorisa:

SongoPeterJnr said:

"You can never deny talent. Maphorisa thought he could shut this down!"

Vincent59257602 wrote:

"You can't keep a good man down."

Source: Briefly News