Defender Keagan Johannes said he is just waiting for his chance to impress Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi while he recovers from injury

The defender joined the PSL champions from SuperSport United at the start of the season, but his progress has been hampered by injury

Local football fans praised the defender on social media, saying they cannot wait for him to fight for his place in the Sundowns team

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Keagan Johannes says he has made peace with his injury and is chomping at the bit to impress coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

The former SuperSport United defender joined Masandawana at the start of the current season, but injury has hindered his progress at the club.

Keagan Johannes start at Mamelodi Sundowns has stalled due to injury. Image: Underarmour and keganjohannes.37/Instagram.

After joining Sundowns, Johannes admired the fight for competition at the club that boasts the likes of Mathobi Mvala, Grant Kekana, Mosa Lebusa and Rivaldo Coetzee.

Keagan Johannes is waiting for his chance

Johannes spoke about his career in the video below:

Answering Briefly News' questions on the SuperSport Schools' TikTok channel, the defender said he is not putting too much pressure on himself while on the road to recovery.

Johannes said:

"I have made peace with the injury. As a player, you set many expectations for yourself, and you have to play to meet those expectations. In cases like this, you have to be mentally strong, and it has been tough, but I have the right people in my corner."

Fans wish Johannes well

Local football fans wished Johannes a speedy recovery on social media while he and fellow Sundowns defender Coetzee recover from injury.

Lindelani Ngcobo acknowledged Johannes' quality:

"Keagan Johannes was a regular player at SSU."

Tshepo Mjoli Loid Ifb asked a question:

"What's wrong with Johannes?"

Kutullo Mohlala admires Johannes:

"Keagan Johannes. Oh, what a defender."

Ramz Matlock hopes for the best:

"Speedy recovery."

Mareetsi Oarabile Joseph feels for the player:

"Johannes is always injured."

