Nasreddine Nabi has called for the addition of new players to the Kaizer Chiefs squad after their defeat against Cape Town City in the Betway Premiership

The Tunisian tactician also made comments about the current players in the Glamour Boys' squad as he continue to admonish for new signings in this transfer window

The Soweto giants are one of the teams in the Premier Soccer League expected to sign new players in the January transfer window to save their season

Nasreddine Nabi has made a transfer demand from Kaizer Chiefs' board after Amakhosi stumbled to a 1-0 defeat against Cape Town City in the Betway Premiership at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

The Soweto giants have lost four matches in the Premier Soccer League this season but are still seventh on the South African top-flight league table with 15 points from 11 games.

The Glamour Boys have struggled to attain the expected standard from a top side in the league this season and are way behind their two main oppositions, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, on the table.

Nasreddine Nabi demands the need to strengthen Kaizer Chiefs squad after their 1-0 defeat against Cape Town City in the Betway Premiership.

Nabi makes transfer demand to Kaizer Chiefs' board

According to iDiskiTimes, Nabi while speaking after Kaizer Chiefs narrow defeat against the Citizens, claimed the club need to strengthen the team.

The Soweto-based side were among the top sides that invested in new players during the summer transfer window. However, Nabi insists they still need to add a few more quality players in the January transfer window to save their season.

"It's obvious when you look at the squad that we feel that there is a need to strengthen the team, but we don't want to throw our players under the bus saying that they are not good," the Kaizer Chiefs head coach said after his team defeat.

The Tunisian mentor believes the players in Kaizer Chiefs are good, but confirmed the club are looking forward to adding more quality players to the team at every given opportunity.

Nasreddine Nabi comments on players in Kaizer Chiefs squad amid requests of adding more quality to the team.

"No, they are good. Today, they are in our squad and our team, but every transfer window, we will take the opportunity to try to strengthen the team," the former AS FAR Rabat coach added.

"The club is working hard to find the best possible opportunities, and we hope that everything can improve our squad."

Nabi has been blunt about bringing in new players since the summer, especially signing a new striker.

Kaizer Chiefs are considering signing some players in the January transfer window, but they would have to spend more to convince some of the transfer targets' clubs to part ways with their stars in the middle of the season.

