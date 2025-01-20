CAFCL: Cardoso Fumes After Sundowns Conceded ‘Stupid’ Goal Against AS FAR Rabat

Mamelodi Sundowns missed out on first-place finish in the CAF Champions League group stage after dropping points against AS FAR Rabat on Sunday evening

The Premier Soccer League giants conceded a late goal in the closing stages of the match as they finish second in Group B

The goal Masandawana conceded against the Moroccan giants didn't sit well with Portuguese mentor, Miguel Cardoso, who was furious at his players

Miguel Cardoso was left furious at how Mamelodi Sundowns conceded a goal in the closing stages of their CAF Champions League clash against AS FAR Rabat at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The Brazilians needed a win to secure first place in Group B. They were on course to achieve the feat after Peter Shalulile put them ahead in the 12th minute, but a late goal from Amin Zouhzouh sealed the Moroccan side's top spot.

The reverse fixture of the match also ended in a draw, which means Sundowns settled for the second place in Group B.

Miguel Cardoso left furious after Mamelodi Sundowns conceded a late goal against AS FAR Rabat in the CAF Champions League on Sunday evening. Photo: @Masandawana.

Cardoso left angry after Sundowns conceded a stupid goal in CAFCL

According to iDiskiTimes, while speaking to the media after the match, Cardoso criticised his players for losing focus in the closing stages.

The Portuguese manager was unhappy that his team didn't kill off the game when they had the chance, and he's not satisfied with the second-place finish.

"Obviously, that's when we're winning the game with 20 minutes to finish in total control. We didn't expect to get the draw; we expected to finish the game and win," the former Esperance of Tunisia coach said.

"It's football, and you must pay attention to the details. I think it's a little bit of a stupid goal that we suffered, and, in the end, you didn't get first position.

"Let's speak about what we gonna do in the next moment. Let's wait for the draw and see what will happen then."

Cardoso's comments on the goal sparked different reactions from fans on social media.

Reactions as Cardoso laments about 'stupid' goal conceded in CAFCL

brezzada agrees with Cardoso:

"I think he needs to give a form of punishment to the players for not killing off the match when they were on top of the game... I hope they face Pirates in the next round."

Doobsie_Dons claimed Sundowns are scared of facing Al Ahly:

"This one is afraid of Al Ahly. The goal was a gift."

mazinywecanti reacted:

"If he doesn't discipline his players something bad is going to happen. Sundowns players must know football is a game of 90 minutes you keep your guards up until you finish."

_OBARAK said:

"Maybe he wants Orlando Pirates instead ever thought of that?🤔 Many aren't looking at it from that point of view. They are busy saying we are avoiding Al Ahly."

