Namibian striker Peter Shalulile scored for Mamelodi Sundowns in a 1-1 draw with Moroccan side AS FAR Rabat in the CAF Champions League on Sunday, 19 January 2025

The PSL champions second in their group and advanced into the knockout stages after two consecutive draws at the start of the campaign

Masandawana fans reacted on social media to praise Shalulile as they celebrated the side's progress to the knockout rounds

Mamelodi Sundowns advanced to the knockout stages of the CAF Champions League after a 1-1 draw against Moroccan side AS FAR Rabat 1-0 on Sunday, 19 January 2025.

Namibian forward Peter Shalulile headed in an early goal for the PSL champions' but they conceded a late goal from El Amine Zouhzouh.

Peter Shalulile celebrates the winning goal for Mamelodi Sundowns against AS FAR Rabat. Image: CAFCLCC.

Source: Twitter

Sundowns had their hearts in their throats in the 67th minute after Brazilian attacker Lucas Ribeiro's attemtped intercept bounced of their own post.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso will be pleased to have booked his place in the knockout stages, while he would have enjoyed seeing Shalulile score after praising the player before kick-off.

Mamelodi Sundowns advance in the CAF Champions League

Watch Shalulile score the winning goal in the video below:

Masandawana started the match on the front foot as both sides gave nothing away in their bid to secure top spot in the group.

The Sundowns faithful at Loftus Versfeld had a nervy moment in the first half but a great tackle from Malibongwe Khoza stopped the Moroccans from scoring an early goal.

Following the early scare, the home fans were delighted in the 12th minute after Shalulile's headed in a great cross from a Marcelo Allende free kick that bounced into the net.

Lucas Ribeiro nearly scored an own goal had it not been for the post in the 67th minute but Zouhzouh's brilliant finish in the 83rd minute cost Sundowns top spot in the group.

Zouhzouh's equalised against Sundowns, according to the tweet below:

Shalulile is in great form

While Shalulile scored the only goal in the match, Sundowns winger Iqraam Rayners worked tirelessly on the flank but could not find the back of the net despite his efforts.

Rayners looked determined to score in an effort to not only double Sundowns' lead but also to welcome former Stellenbosch FC teammate Jayden Adams to the club.

After consecutive draws in their first two matches, Sundowns finished second in the group to Rabat despite the goal from Shalulile, a R75 million target for clubs in the Middle East.

Coach Miguel Cardoso has guided Mamelodi Sundowns to the knockout stages of the CAF Champions League. Image: Masandawana/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Fans praise Shalulile

Masandawana fans reacted on social media by praising Shalulile, while they also had some question marks over a certain player.

city_wana celebrated the goal:

"Sha Sha, Shalulile!!"

AndriesAR liked what they saw:

"The boys are hungry, and we need to see this in every match."

TheVendaLad is not a fan of one Sundowns player:

"What's up with Morena today?"

MndayiBukho enjoyed Shalulile's celebration:

"Shhhhh."

HumbleOfori7 criticised Sundowns:

"USELESS PLAYERS SCORED ONE AND STARTED PLAYING NONESENSE."

