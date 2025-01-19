Orlando Pirates are through to the next round of the CAF Champions League after finishing first in Group C ahead of Al Ahly.

The PSL side are now one of the favourites to win the competition after their convincing win over the defending champions, Al Ahly, in their last group-stage game over the weekend.

The Soweto giants are expected to face one of the clubs that finished second in their group, except the Red Devils.

Orlando Pirates sent big statement in CAF Champions League

In an exclusive chat with Briefly News, Sports journalist Uche Anuma believes the Pirates' victory over Al Ahly has sent a message to other teams in the competition.

"Orlando Pirates beating Al Ahly in Cairo is a strong statement to other top opponents in the CAF Champions League this season," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Aside from Al Ahly being the defending champions of the competition, they're arguably the best team in Africa and the club to beat this season.

"The Bucs have stamped their place as one of the top favourites to win the CAF Champions League with their form in the group stage."

Anuma also suggested that the Orlando Pirates team should hope they are not drawn against each other until the finals.

"Pirates must pray they avoid Sundowns in any of the rounds up to the finals," he added.

"The Bucs have a good record against Masandawana in the final recently and could bank on that if they face the same stage in the CAF elite competition."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News