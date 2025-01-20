Manchester United suffered yet another defeat in the English Premier League against Brighton, as the Seagulls beat the Red Devils 1-3 at Old Trafford.

Cameroonian international Andre Onana was one of the players who failed to turn up for United against Brighton.

Why Amorim was right about his Man Utd team

Football analyst Tosin Alli, who is also a Manchester United fan, spoke with Briefly News and shared his thoughts on Amorim's submission that the current team is the worst in Red Devils' history.

The former Sport Lisbon coach was not happy with his team's loss against Seagulls, and Alli reiterated his words during an exclusive interview with us.

"I don't think there's a lie in what he said. You can see how poor this team is, and I am sure Amorim put in a lot of work to make the team deliver, but they do other things on the pitch," he said.

"A goalkeeper named in Africa's team of the year is making that costly mistake, and you don't want to agree that Andre Onana is the worst goalkeeper in United's history?

"It's no longer exciting to watch Manchester United, especially those of us who witnessed Sir Alex Ferguson's dominant era.

"The inconsistency is too much, but all United players are not worthy of pulling on the club's shirt with their abysmal performance today.

"I just want the new board to listen to Amorim and get him all the players he requested early in the next summer transfer window."

Source: Briefly News