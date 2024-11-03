EPL: Why Manchester United Might Still Struggle Under Ruben Amorim

Manchester United announced the appointment of Ruben Amorim as their new coach last week after parting ways with Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

The Portuguese mentor will resume his role on November 11, but there are doubts about his arrival at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils played out a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday evening under their interim coach, Ruud Van Nistelrooy. This match showed some of the squad's flaws ahead of Amorim's resumption.

Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim becomes Manchester United new head coach after the club parted ways with Erik ten Hag. Photo: Gualter Fatia.

Why Manchester United might still struggle under Amorim

Football pundit Michael Afolayan shared an exclusive comment with Briefly News via WhatsApp while analysing Manchester United's performance against Chelsea ahead of Amorim's arrival.

"The match against Chelsea proved that Erik ten Hag was not the only problem Manchester United have this season," he said.

"Amorim is a good coach, and his reputation at his previous clubs proves that, but does he have the right players to work with United? That's a million-dollar question if you ask me.

"United's attacking line earlier today was so poor, especially Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford.

"Zirkzee was even brought in to lighten things up, but he was poor too. If United had good attackers today, they would've earned all three points."

Afolayan explained why he thinks the former Sporting Lisbon manager might struggle in England.

"Amorim might have issues bringing out the best from this United squad, which is one of the reasons why the Portuguese might find it hard in England," he added.

"It's all assumption from us all, even those who think he's going to impress; one fact is that the United squad does not have enough quality."

