Benni McCarthy had some good message to send to a Manchester United star due to his present form in the English Premier League this season

The South African manager worked with the Red Devils star during his two-year stay at the club, before being shown the exit doors last summer

Fans shared their thoughts on the former Cape Town City coach's message to the Red Devils player on social media

South African coach Benni McCarthy has hailed a Manchester United star after hitting top form for the Red Devils in the English Premier League.

The former Bafana Bafana striker worked with the Red Devils for two seasons under Erik ten Hag's management and was relieved of his duties last summer after the club didn't renew his contract.

Despite cutting ties with the Premier League giants, the Mzansi tactician monitors their matches every weekend to gauge their performance under new manager Ruben Amorim.

McCarthy hails Amad Diallo after recent form in EPL

McCarthy took to Instagram to shower praises on Amad Diallo after his brilliant performance for Manchester United against Southampton in the English Premier League.

The Ivorian international scored a hat-trick as the Red Devils came back from a goal down to defeat the Saints at Old Trafford midweek.

The former Manchester United first-team coach dropped an encouraging message for Diallo on Instagram.

"Hi bro, how amazing are you doing now, I'm so proud of you," the former Cape Town City head coach told Amad Diallo on IG.

The message from McCarthy to Diallo sparked different reactions from fans on social media.

Reactions as McCarthy hails Amad Diallo

TrillUTD said:

"Benni said on a podcast Amad would always ask for extra finishing drills and he’d always assist him. With both of them being African what makes you think Benni didn’t want the best for Amad? Ten hag is who picks the team anyway."

BioIogist wrote:

"I don’t think anyone in the club liked Ten Hag. He even had to replace his entire staff after two years lol."

ChuksOhaxx commented:

"Ten Hag wanted us to lose a gem. God will definitely punish that man."

Sxd0092 replied those blaming McCarthy for Amad's benching under Ten Hag:

"How are people blaming Benni McCarthy for Amad benching ? 😂 He was not the manager for crying out loud."

OMI_Ntsweng reacted:

"Those who want to paint @bennimccarthy17 with the same brush as Ten Hag, I suggest you listen to him on this podcast."

TutorFredMN shared:

"Diallo is the African Messi. With the African longevity, he will play for us until when he is 40. What a player!"

NamexTechnocrat wrote:

"He always said it. Always always that Amad was unbelievable."

