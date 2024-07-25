PSL side Sekhukhjune United continue to improve their squad after adding winger Shaune Mogaila to their squad

The 29-year-old attacker joins the club from PSL rivals Royal AM, while a Briefly News source said Sekhukhune is excited by his arrival

Local fans praised Sekhukhune on social media as they believe the side has added quality players to their squad during the recent transfer window

Winger Shaune Mogaila is the newest signing at Sekhukhune United. Image: mogaila_7.

Source: Instagram

Winger Shaune Mogaila is the latest player to be unveiled at Sekhukhune United after he joined from PSL rivals Royal AM.

The 29-year-old, who spent two seasons at Royal AM, joins Babina Noko after they welcomed Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo to their squad.

Sekhukhune United are building a skilled and experienced side

Mogaila has joined Sekhukhune, according to the tweet below:

A Sekhukhune United staff member told Briefly News they were excited by Mogalia’s arrival as they believed he could help the new coach, Peter Hyballa, succeed at the club.

The source said:

“This club has been busy including players they believe will match its high ambitions. So far, they have brought in players of high quality and experience. Mogaila is one of the guys with skill and experience, and there is also a new coach, so fans can expect a few surprises next season.”

Fans praised Sekhukhune

Local football fans praised Sekhukhune on social media, saying the club has added quality to their squad ahead of next season.

Bonga Nkadimeng rates Mogaila:

“I remember this player at Highlands Park. What a player, with so much energy.”

GQ Gqeba is impressed:

“Sekhukhune is cooking.”

Musa Mashobane backed the move:

“Good signing by Sekhukhune.”

Thabiso Teffo wished the player well:

“He will start enjoying football being watched by his home crowd; all the best to him.”

Sbo Sikhosana praised Sekhukhune:

“This team knows how to sign good quality players.”

