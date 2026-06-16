A skydiving aircraft carrying a pilot and 11 passengers crashed shortly after take-off from Butler Memorial Airport in Missouri, killing everyone on board

Investigators are examining whether mechanical problems contributed to the crash after witnesses reported the aircraft appeared to lose power

The fatal accident comes just over a year after another skydiving aircraft crashed near the same airport, although everyone involved in the 2024 incident survived

Thick black smoke and bright flames rose from the crumpled wreckage of an airplane that crashed in a grassy field near a line of trees. Image: @cbseveningnews

Source: TikTok

Twelve people have died after a skydiving aircraft crashed and burst into flames shortly after taking off from an airport in Missouri, United States, authorities have confirmed. The crash occurred at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday near Butler Memorial Airport in Bates County. The aircraft, carrying one pilot and 11 passengers on a skydiving outing, went down within moments of departure, killing everyone on board.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, where officials declared a mass casualty incident. Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation into what caused the fatal crash.

Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson said the aircraft had only just departed from the local airport when it crashed on airport property. He confirmed the aircraft was not a commercial passenger plane but a locally operated skydiving aircraft. Authorities secured the crash site while federal investigators began documenting evidence.

An aerial photograph captured emergency response and police vehicles lined up along a highway next to the distant, cordoned-off airplane wreckage in a field. Image: @cbseveningnews

Source: TikTok

Officials suspect possible engine trouble

The aircraft in user @cbseveningnews' video was operated by Skydive Kansas City and has been identified as a single-engine turboprop aircraft. Dennis Jacobs, acting airport manager and director of the Bates County Emergency Management Agency, said the plane made a left turn shortly after take-off before appearing to lose power.

"In my opinion, I think it was losing power, and he was trying to make it over to the highway and land, and he stalled and went down nose-first and caught fire.”

Emergency responders quickly extinguished the fire, but everyone on board had already died. Jacobs described the scene as ‘brutal.’

Watch the TikTok video below:

Internet mourns the devastating loss of lives

Amid the overwhelming wave of condolences and tributes to those lost, the discussion has also turned toward confusion and speculation, with some questioning the mechanics of the accident and wondering why the onboard skydivers were unable to use their parachutes before impact.

No Name wrote:

"I just saw this a few scrolls ago, and it said that Oliver Tree was on it."

Takemehomecuntyaf2028 commented:

"I don’t get why people are still skydiving in this economy and administration. Oh well."

DiickemDan asked:

"So you're telling me, people with parachutes, unlike everyone else on a plane, didn't use them?"

Danang speculated:

"This is so sad. I’m guessing the plane was overloaded and too heavy."

User5766140092254 commented:

"Bad day for aviation all around."

Michellemilesmichelle commented:

"So terrifying for those on board."

3 Other Briefly News stories about plane crashes

Eleven people survived a plane crash in the Atlantic Ocean after spending five hours stranded on a life raft near Florida.

A pilot and co-pilot from the United States died after their aircraft crashed while attempting an emergency landing near La Romana in the Dominican Republic.

A twin-engine aircraft travelling in the Bahamas crashed into the Atlantic Ocean after reportedly experiencing engine problems.

Source: Briefly News