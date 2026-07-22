Dudu Zulu, mother of singer and reality star Londie London, gave a candid interview about her newfound fame

Dudu admitted that watching herself on her daughter's reality TV show feels overwhelming and surreal, as she never planned it

The proud mother gushed and said she knew from Londie's childhood that her daughter was extraordinary and destined for something special

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Londie London's mother proudly gushed over her as her reality TV show gains populrity. londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

There is a powerful woman behind Londie London's fame, and she is finally stepping into her own. Dudu Zulu, the singer and reality star's mother, has opened up about her newly acquired fame, family, and what it truly means to raise a daughter who was born for the camera.

According to Sunday World, Dudu reflected on her unexpected journey into the public eye through Londie's reality series Life With Londie London. Zulu has become a fan favourite for her quiet strength and spiritual grounding.

The reality TV world was never part of Dudu's plan, but love for her daughter changed everything. "I said yes because I wanted to support Londie. Reality television is truly who she is. It suits her personality and feels more like a calling than just a career," she told the news publication.

Despite warmly embracing the experience, Dudu admitted that seeing herself on screen remains a deeply strange feeling.

Londie London's mother spoke proudly of her. Image: londielondon

Source: Instagram

Apart from the fame, Zulu spoke proudly of her daughter, Londie, saying she always saw something different in her daughter. She shared that Londie displayed an extraordinary passion and energy from a very young age, and she always believed that something remarkable was waiting for her when she grew up.

She credits open communication, unconditional love, and strong family values for keeping Londie grounded despite the pressures of celebrity life. For Dudu, Londie's success is not just a source of pride; it is something she considers a blessing.

Londie London's figure sparks BBL accusations

In a previous report from Briefly News, Londie London appeared in a viral video during her podcast, where she showed off her stylish outfit and striking hourglass figure.

Her noticeable curves sparked speculation online that the reality TV star and businesswoman had undergone a BBL procedure. People quickly pushed back, pointing to Londie's visible hip dips in the footage as proof that her figure is completely natural.

Source: Briefly News