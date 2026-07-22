Cassper Nyovest took to X on 20 July 2026 to confirm an upcoming collaboration with fellow rapper Nasty C

The announcement sent fans into a frenzy, with many calling it one of the most anticipated SA hip-hop links of the year

Mzansi flooded the comments with excitement as fans begged Cassper to drop the track as soon as possible

Prince Kaybee and Cassper Nyovest. Images: @KabeloMusic, @Casspernyovest

Source: UGC

Two of South Africa's biggest names in hip-hop are joining forces. Cassper Nyovest confirmed on X that he and Nasty C have a collaboration in the works.

Cassper, who built his name as one of the most celebrated rappers on the continent, posted the confirmation on 20 July 2026, sending fans of both artists into an immediate frenzy.

The news of the release comes after the multi-platinum rapper clapped back at trolls who said "Cassper's career is dead."

The Cassper and Nasty collab

The announcement taps into a long-standing wish among South African hip-hop fans who have wanted to see the two heavyweights on a single track.

On 20 July 2026, Cassper replied to a question on his official X account. @GomolemoLesabe asked Cassper:

"Okay idolo... now that the World Cup is over talk to me. When are you dropping my album of the year?"

The veteran South African entertainer replied:

"Eish, still waiting for this one sample to clear. I sampled a classic house song. Good news doe, I’m dropping a banger with Nasty C next week Friday."

Nasty C, one of South Africa's top celebrities, brings a distinct sound that many fans believe will complement Cassper's style perfectly.

The release date, scheduled for 31 July 2026, did little to cool the excitement online.

See Cassper's original post confirming the collaboration here.

Mzansi reacts

The comments section lit up almost immediately. Here is what fans had to say:

@ansaworldwide was keen to get involved:

"Can I direct the video Cass abeg! > email!!"

@DjMjora said:

"Drop baba.. drop.."

@molepo vincent was not entirely sold:

"Nasty should learn to say no shame"

@LeslibaLR expressed relief at the news:

"Dankie majobela.been a minute!"

@TboozesSA suggested the track could carry some cross-genre energy.:

"Tyla!"

@radise73 was ready:

"We ready!🎉🔥"

@bassyballz added:

"Asbonge 🕺"

Cassper Nyovest confirmed a new collaboration with Nasty C on 20 July 2026. Photos: @Cassper Nyovest

Source: Facebook

Cassper and Prince Kaybee's boxing match

In more entertainment updates, Briefly News shared details about the escalating tension between Prince Kaybee and Cassper Nyovest, emphasising the DJ's refusal of a boxing match offer deemed insufficient.

As both celebrities navigate their rivalry, Kaybee's demand for a payout six times higher than what was proposed raises questions about the future of their anticipated showdown.

Source: Briefly News