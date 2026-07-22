Cassper Nyovest finally broke his silence to confirm a major announcement he had teased to fans

The rapper's relationship with the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) stretched back over a decade, and not always in a good way

Cassper revealed that the SAMA organisers came to him with an offer that changed everything ahead of the anticipated ceremony

Cassper Nyovest will host the 32nd South African Music Awards. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

After years of beef, boycotts, and calling the South African Music Awards everything but a blessing, Cassper Nyovest is now the face of the show. The Mafikeng-born rapper made the stunning reveal on 22 July 2026 at exactly 6 pm across his social media pages, staying true to the countdown he had been building with fans.

"The Kat is out the bag!!!! I am so excited for this!!! After 10 years of not seeing eye to eye, they called me in, and we have come to an agreement!!! This is gonna be huge!!!! 15 August!! We are going to Sun City, and I am your OFFICIAL HOST!!!"

Watch Cassper Nyovest's video below.

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Cassper Nyovest and the SAMAs: A decade of drama

The history between Cassper and the SAMAs is anything but smooth. It dates back to 2015, when his smash hit Doc Shebeleza and critically acclaimed album Tsholofelo dominated South African music, but he walked away from the awards empty-handed.

Cassper openly accused the ceremony of robbing him, and from that point forward, he refused to submit his music for consideration, dismissing the awards as "trash" that had done nothing for his career growth.

The tension resurfaced in 2021, when a virtual SAMA ceremony drew fresh criticism from the rapper, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to label the event "rigged" and "corrupt." Then in 2024, he publicly called out the awards again after international Grammy winner Tyla failed to take home Record of the Year for her breakout single Water.

"No ways. Tyla won a Grammy for Water, bro, but she don't get the SAMAs for record of the year at home? Haha, y'all are playing games."

Mufasa heads to Sun City on 15 August

Despite all of that history, Cassper says the organisers extended an offer he simply could not turn down. He urged fans to purchase tickets and show up for what he is billing as a landmark night. The 32nd South African Music Awards will be held at the iconic Sun City Superbowl in the North West province on 15 August.

The hosting gig comes during what appears to be a significant shift in the rapper's public focus. He recently announced plans to tackle period poverty, suggesting Cassper Nyovest is carving out a new chapter that extends well beyond the music industry.

Cassper Nyovest ended his 10-year feud with the SAMAs as he prepares to host the event. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee turns down Cassper Nyovest's offer

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Prince Kaybee's claims that he turned down Cassper Nyovest's offer for a boxing match.

The DJ revealed that Mufasa's team put an offer on the table; however, it was far too small, saying he would require at least six times the amount to even consider it.

Source: Briefly News