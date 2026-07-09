The tension between Prince Kaybee and Cassper Nyovest seemingly reached a fever pitch after the DJ shaded his long-time rival during a radio interview

Kaybee revealed that Cassper's team sent him an official email offering him an exorbitant amount of money for a boxing match with the celebrity boxer

Not only did the DJ claim to have rejected the offer, but he also criticised his rival's credibility, claiming he was nowhere near his level

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Prince Kaybee said his highly anticipated boxing match with Cassper Nyovest might never happen. Images: KabeloMusic, casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Prince Kaybee pulled no punches during a recent sit-down with YFM's Ayanda MVP and co-host Sinaye Kotobe on 7 July 2026, using the platform to air out his ongoing issues with rapper Cassper Nyovest in remarkable detail.

The Charlotte hitmaker made it crystal clear that a boxing showdown between the two celebrities is highly unlikely, and money is the main reason why.

Why Prince Kaybee won't fight Cassper Nyovest

Fans who have been hoping to see the long-standing rivals settle their differences in the ring will be disappointed. Kaybee confirmed that he has received an official email from Nyovest's team, but the figure on the table left him unimpressed.

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"I doubt that will ever happen. First, financially, it doesn't make sense for me. I saw the email from his team; they were offering like half a mil (R500,000). I'm not going to train for half a million; they must give me like 3 (million) maybe."

Kaybee's stance is straightforward: the physical preparation required to compete professionally simply isn't worth R500,000 to him. His asking price sits at R3 million, a figure that is six times what Nyovest's camp reportedly put forward.

Prince Kaybee claims he rejected Cassper Nyovest's R500,000 offer for a boxing match, saying it was not enough. Images: KabeloMusic, casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Beyond the boxing drama, Kaybee also weighed in on Nyovest's standing in the South African music industry, and his assessment was far from flattering. Rather than crediting Cassper's longevity to raw musical ability, Kaybee attributed the rapper's success to gimmickry rather than authentic artistry.

He also brought physicality into the conversation, arguing that the two men are simply not comparable athletes.

"Fitness-wise, Cassper will never get to my level, unfortunately. We are not even the same weight, size."

Nyovest has built a reputation around his Celeb City boxing events, having faced several celebrities in the ring over the years, including fellow rapper Priddy Ugly. Whether his team will respond to Kaybee's R3 million demand remains to be seen.

Watch Prince Kaybee's interview below.

Cassper Nyovest claps back at fashion police

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Cassper Nyovest's reaction after having his fashion choices criticised.

Social media slammed the rapper's outfit for an event, saying it was far too inappropriate for a man his age.

Source: Briefly News