Cassper Nyovest announced on social media that he was joining the fight against period poverty in South Africa and beyond

The rapper admitted he only learned what period poverty meant a few weeks before launching his Million Voices campaign

As a husband and father to a baby girl, Cassper said understanding the challenges women and girls face had become his personal responsibility

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Cassper Nyovest joined the fight against period poverty. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest is using his platform for something deeply personal. On 19 July 2026, the rapper went public with a new initiative called Million Voices, aimed at getting menstrual health products into the hands of one million women and girls facing period poverty.

Period poverty refers to the inability to access menstrual products such as pads, tampons, or cups, often compounded by a lack of clean sanitation facilities and inadequate education around menstruation. It remains a widespread barrier to dignity, health, and education for girls across South Africa and the rest of the world.

Cassper Nyovest's personal turning point

What makes Cassper's announcement stand out is his honesty about his own blind spot. The rapper, who, in late 2025, created over 1,500 jobs through his Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert, admitted that just weeks before launching the campaign, the term "period poverty" was completely new to him.

"A couple of weeks ago, I heard the term period poverty for the first time. To be honest, I had never heard of it before. But as a husband and the father of a little girl, I believe it's my responsibility to understand the challenges women and girls face."

His roles at home, as a partner and as a father raising a daughter, pushed him to educate himself rather than look away.

Cassper Nyovest launched the Million Voices initiative to fight against period poverty. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

What Million Voices aims to achieve

The campaign carries an ambitious target: reaching one million women and girls with the menstrual health products they need. Cassper framed the issue not as a local cause but as a matter of basic human dignity that stretches far beyond South Africa's borders.

"Something as natural as a period should never be a barrier to education, opportunity, or dignity. This isn't just a South African issue; it's a human dignity issue. Together, we can make sure that one million women and girls have access to the menstrual health products they need to live, learn and thrive with dignity."

He closed his message with a direct call to action, urging the public to stand alongside him.

"Join my voice. Together, let's reach one million girls and prove that when we stand together, we can change lives."

He joins a list of local celebrities, including Siv Ngesi (MENstruation Foundation) and Mihlali Ndamase (Siyasizana Foundation), who are taking direct action to combat the crisis.

Watch Cassper Nyovest's video below.

Thando Thabethe gives back to local school

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thando Thabethe's generosity after she supported a local school with supplies.

The actress and broadcaster used her influence to give back to families in need, and her peers and supporters sang her praises.

Source: Briefly News