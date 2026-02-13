Thando Thabethe recently visited Phefeni Secondary School , where she spent time with the learners and donated some much-needed supplies to prepare them for the year ahead

The actress and radio personality donated hundreds of stationery packs and necessities to help ease the financial burden on parents and teachers

Thabethe's generosity was met with praise from peers and supporters, who applauded her for making a meaningful difference

Media personality and actress Thando Thabethe is using her platform to help influence a positive change in people's lives, one kind act at a time.

On 12 February 2026, the Love and Wine actress opened up about her recent visit to Phefeni Secondary School, where she not only interacted with the learners but was also able to make a difference through a generous donation.

In a candid Instagram post, Thabethe revealed that she had donated over 100 stationery packs to the Soweto-based school. She highlighted the impact the Phefeni community had on her life.

"Giving back to the community that gave me so much."

In partnership with Checkers and Waltons South Africa, the award-winning broadcaster was able to supply hundreds of learners with stationery and necessities to help them through the year ahead.

By investing in the kids' futures, Thando is not only providing the physical tools for academic success but also instilling a sense of hope and motivation within the classroom.

"We were able to help equip learners at Phefeni secondary school with the tools they need to build a future, over 100 packs for learners filled with stationery and basic needs for the year ahead. Thank YOU!"

Beyond the stationery packs, Thabethe’s presence at the school served as a powerful reminder to the youth that their dreams are valid and that the community behind them is rooting for their success.

Her post was accompanied by photos of her engaging with students during the visit and capturing heartfelt moments from the day, earning much praise from her followers for her generosity.

Social media reacts to Thando Thabethe's kind gesture

The online community flooded Thando's comment section with messages of praise for her kind gesture and her intentional investment in the kids' futures.

tshepo_madalanedr said:

"How beautiful this is!"

hlengiwe834.4 reflected on Thando Thabethe's generosity:

"So inspiring, Thando. I don't know you that well, but I have been a recipient of your kindness sometime ago. It was late in the evening, and we had just landed at King Shaka Airport. I was travelling with 3 children, the youngest was 2 months, and you helped carry him while I grabbed my luggage. Forever grateful."

thando.makhunga posted:

"Wholesome."

unshakableone was moved:

"Slide 6, look how that little girl is adoring you."

avsfitness praised Thando Thabethe:

"Good work, TT."

