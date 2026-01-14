Shimza recently made a massive donation through his foundation, helping underprivileged families as the schools reopen

The DJ revealed that they had raised the bar from their previous campaign and managed to donate a thousand more school shoes than before

The reactions to the donation were immediate, with both fans and peers praising Shimza on the incredible milestone and heartfelt gesture

Shimza celebrated the growth and success of his back-to-school initiative.

It's that time of the year again when Shimza reaches out to underprivileged families to lend a helping hand as the school year begins.

The internationally acclaimed DJ, along with his foundation, has taken his philanthropic efforts to new heights, providing essential support to hundreds of families struggling to meet the rising costs of school uniforms and supplies.

As the 2026 school year kicks off, Shimza proved once again that his heart is as big as his beats after significantly raising the bar for his annual back-to-school campaign.

This year, the Hopeful Soles initiative managed to donate 3,000 school shoes, a thousand more than their previous record in 2025, and a milestone that has drawn widespread praise from fans and industry peers alike.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, Shimza emphasised that the initiative was about ensuring that underprivileged families have the support they need to give their children a head start.

"Together, we’re contributing towards education and a brighter future in our communities."

He posted photos posing beside boxes of school shoes in a large hall and expressed immense pride in the milestone.

"This year, we were able to donate 3000 school shoes, a growth from last year's 2000."

Shimza and the Shimuzic Foundation donated 3,000 school shoes in 2026, a thousand more than their 2025 record.

As the school year begins, the Tembisa-born DJ and philanthropist is easing the burden for underprivileged families by ensuring that thousands of students can step back into the classroom with confidence and in brand-new shoes.

This latest milestone is just another chapter in Shimza’s long history of philanthropy. He previously made headlines for his hefty contribution to Chymamusique’s BankABuddy medical fund, a move that proved he is dedicated to standing by those who need help the most.

The online community was immensely proud of Shimza and took to the comments to applaud the DJ for his consistent dedication to the youth.

See Shimza's donations post below.

Social media reacts to DJ Shimza's donations milestone

The online community erupted in cheers and praise for Shimza. Read some of the comments below.

derheni declared:

"Love you even more."

ginajeanz praised Shimza:

"Heart of the community."

tshiamolets said:

"That’s great, Shimza. Thank you for your servant leadership."

mousa.scs posted:

"Long life to this beautiful initiative. Congratulations, bro."

sin2clement showed love to Shimza:

"Keep up the great work, Shimza. We’re grateful for you!`'

followthefine added:

"The world needs more of this."

