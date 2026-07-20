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A South African content creator shared KFC's 2025 impact report, revealing the staggering scale of the Add Hope programme

The figures showed customers donated R44.7 million in 2025 while KFC contributed R66.6 million, funding 3,013 feeding centres

South Africans reacted with a mix of admiration and scepticism, with some questioning the numbers and the use of funds

Cool Story Bru revealed the numbers of KFC's Add Hope donations. Image: @coolstorybru

Source: Facebook

A South African content creator known as Cool Story Bru left viewers stunned after breaking down the real impact of KFC's R2 Add Hope donation programme in a Facebook video posted on 19 July 2026. He reviewed KFC's 2025 impact report, and laid out the numbers.

"I cannot believe what I just found out about KFC in South Africa."

Since the programme launched in 2009, it has raised R1.2 billion and fed 1.5 million people. In 2025 alone, customers contributed R44.7 million while KFC added R66.6 million of its own, bringing the total to over R111 million for the year. That funding supported 3,013 feeding centres run by 114 partner organisations, reaching 167,560 people.

KFC's reach beyond feeding

Beyond meals, the fast food chain's mini cricket programme brought the sport to 119,926 young players across 4,652 schools in 2025, opening doors for children who would otherwise not have had access to organised sport. KFC Africa also opened 100 new stores during the year, each creating roughly 35 direct jobs.

"KFC is so much more than just a popular restaurant chain, they are truly making a difference in South Africa."

The Add Hope blueprint

According to KFC, since 2009, Add Hope has turned R2 customer donations at KFC into a nationwide hunger-relief network, raising over R1.2 billion and providing 30 million nutritious meals to children annually. Backed by contributions from KFC and its franchisees, the initiative is supported by strong governance, partnerships, transparent reporting, and integrated systems that ensure its long-term impact and sustainability.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi reacts to the Add Hope numbers

Not everyone was convinced. South Africans in the comments had plenty to say on his page:

Nicolene van Zyl asked:

"Why don't we see it in our communities?"

Kyle Damion Lowe quipped:

"They can minus my R2 from the 2L Coke they charging R30 for."

Antonette Anne said:

"I live next to a children's home for abused children and KFC Add Hope funds them. They take care of 30 little children under the age of 12, some of them little babies. Never stop adding Hope."

More Briefly News Stories on KFC

After a viral TikTok showed Tsekeleke angrily confronting staff at a KFC in Mabopane over a missing food order, many South Africans questioned whether his version of events was accurate and shared mixed reactions online.

A South African woman went viral after trying KFC's new matcha drink for the first time, sharing her unexpected reaction, which sparked mixed opinions from viewers about the unusual menu item.

A South African couple won hearts online after celebrating their anniversary with a simple, heartfelt date, reminding many that love is about meaningful moments rather than expensive gestures.

Source: Briefly News