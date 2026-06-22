Internet personality Tsekeleke called out KFC Mabopane over undercooked chicken in a video that got South Africa talking

Several South Africans agreed that KFC quality varies depending on which branch you visit across the country

KFC South Africa has a Taste Guarantee policy that allows unhappy customers to swap their meals with no questions asked

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A picture of Tsekeleke and a KFC franchise in Mabopane North. Images: Jub Jub and pretoria.co.za

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South African internet sensation Tsekeleke has put KFC Mabopane on blast. The beloved entertainer took to TikTok to share his frustrations about chicken he says was served with blood still in the meat. The branch in question is KFC Mabopane (Walter) in Pretoria, Gauteng.

Tsekeleke, real name Mixon Tholo, is a dancer and social media personality from Mabopane who rose to fame through viral videos of his unique dance moves. He won the Influencer of the Year award at the 2024 Briefly News Awards and has since starred in the reality TV show Lose It or Lose Me.

So when Tsekeleke speaks about food, South Africa listens.

Mzansi weighs in on the KFC quality debate

In the video, the entertainer said the wings were fine, but other chicken pieces were not properly cooked. He urged KFC to sort it out before selling to customers.

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South Africans flooded the comments, and it was clear many related to his experience. One person said KFC quality simply depends on your location. Others called it an honest review, while one fan crowned him the unofficial ambassador of food.

What many South Africans may not know is that KFC has a formal Taste Guarantee policy in place at all its stores across the country. According to KFC South Africa, if a meal does not meet quality standards, the customer can return it, and the store will replace it, no questions asked. The policy covers both food and drinks, and customers do not need a till slip to make use of it.

So if your chicken comes out looking anything like what Tsekeleke described, you have every right to march back to that counter.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mores stories about Tsekeleke

In another article, Tsekeleke revealed the heartbreaking miscarriages during his relationship with Black Cat Girl.

A woman posted a video where she reflected on how Tsekeleke was not the first media personality with the same name.

Reality TV star Tsekeleke was hospitalised during his 40th birthday celebrations, sparking concern among his fans.

Source: Briefly News