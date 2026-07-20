A South African Reddit user asked why Durban, Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth lag behind Cape Town as tourist hotspots

Commenters said Port Elizabeth once thrived but has since declined due to poor infrastructure and lawlessness

South Africans blamed municipal mismanagement, corruption and rising crime for pushing tourists away from other major cities

Pictures of parts of PE, Joburg and Durban. Images: We Are South Africans/GREAT AFRICA/Johannesburg In Your Pocket City Guide

Source: Facebook

A South African Reddit user questioned why Durban, Joburg and PE trail Cape Town in tourism. The Redditor posted the question on 19 July 2026, drawing widespread reaction online.

The user pointed out that Durban stays warm throughout the year and has inviting coastal waters. They argued Cape Town still dominates the tourism scene despite its cold, unpredictable winters.

Mzansi weighs in on the decline

Many South Africans agreed that Port Elizabeth used to be a thriving holiday destination for locals and tourists. Commenters said the city once had great restaurants and a welcoming atmosphere for visitors.

They noted that infrastructure has crumbled badly over recent years across the metro. Traffic lights no longer work in many areas, and litter piles up on the streets. Some blamed organised criminal groups linked to taxis and construction for blocking progress in the city.

Other users said Durban has real potential but suffers from serious municipal failures. They claimed local government mismanagement has damaged public trust and basic service delivery. Several people said rising crime has scared tourists away from Durban, Joburg and PE altogether. They argued Cape Town also battles crime, but not nearly on the same scale.

One commenter said all three cities were once appealing but became neglected through years of poor governance. Another blamed corruption for stripping Durban of its natural advantages as a coastal city. Several users expressed frustration that safer alternatives to Cape Town were being overlooked by both locals and tourists.

The thread sparked wider conversation about how safety shapes travel decisions across South Africa. Many agreed that fixing crime and infrastructure could help these cities reclaim lost tourism appeal. Others said the potential remains, but real change depends on accountable local leadership.

See the reactions from South Africans on the Reddit post here.

More about tourists in Cape Town

A UK tourist using the Facebook name Eggchasers Rugby shared a post on 8 July 2026 claiming he uncovered a Cape Town conspiracy.

A British tourist, Max Jeffery, shared that he had reeled in a 160kg bronze whaler shark in Cape Town.

American tourist Natasha Harvey doubled down on her Cape Town criticism in an Instagram video on 10 May 2026.

Source: Briefly News