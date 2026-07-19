A scam targeting kind-hearted shoppers outside major retailers is making a comeback across South Africa

A TikTok video exposing the trend has left South Africans stunned, with many sharing their own close calls

One recent case saw a couple lose almost R300 after helping a man who claimed he only needed groceries

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Walmart signage outside Clearwater Mall on November 20, 2025 in Roodepoort, South Africa. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

A scam tactic targeting shoppers outside stores like Pick n Pay, Checkers, Woolworths, and Spar is making a comeback. South Africans are stunned after a TikTok video exposed how it works.

The scam does not involve someone asking directly for money. Instead, the person requests basic groceries like rice, tinned fish, or bread. This makes the ask feel genuine and harder to refuse.

How the scam works

A recent case in Strand showed just how convincing the trick can be. A man working as a car guard approached a couple and asked only for rice and two tins of fish.

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The couple agreed to help, not expecting anything unusual. Once inside the store, they paid almost R300 without checking the total closely.

They later discovered the man had allegedly returned the same groceries for a cash refund. Within minutes, he was reportedly approaching another couple with the identical story.

The store refused to refund the couple, saying there was no proof the scam had taken place. Police also said they could not intervene, since returning goods to a store is not illegal.

The TikTok post gathered attention from worried South Africans online. Many said they had either fallen for something similar or knew someone who had.

Some pointed out that scammers cannot get a refund without a receipt, questioning how the trick works in practice. Others admitted the story made them warier of helping strangers at tills going forward.

Several commenters said they now insist on holding onto their own receipts after paying for someone else. Others said they felt guilty being cautious, but preferred protecting themselves from potential con artists.

The original details behind the scam were first reported by BusinessTech, which spoke to a shopper affected by it. Police have urged the public to rather donate to registered welfare organisations instead of individuals outside stores.

See the reactions in the comments section of this post:

Source: Briefly News