Boni Xaba posted on Facebook on 18 July 2026, reacting to a TikTok user’s salary claim

The commenter said leaving teaching for truck driving now earns them R30,000 a month

South Africans flooded the comments, comparing real salaries between the two professions

Pictures of Boni Xaba sourced from her social media. Images: Boni Xaba

Source: Facebook

Boni Xaba, who runs the salary page @Liferesetwithboni, called out a TikTok user’s claim that quitting teaching for truck driving pays R30,000 monthly, and the post set off a heated online debate on 18 July 2026.

The commenter said they resigned from teaching and now earn more than that amount behind the wheel. Xaba said the commenter was simply lying.

Mzansi weighs in on the pay gap

The clip quickly drew attention, with many South Africans sharing their own salary stories. Some teachers argued their jobs come with perks that truck drivers rarely enjoy, including long school holidays and stable hours.

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One commenter said the truck driver in question may have been a private school teacher without a formal degree. Another pointed out that public school teachers already receive their July salaries before the holidays even begin.

A teacher based in Europe joined the thread, saying she earns about R115,000 a month there. She challenged anyone to find a truck driver earning even a third of that figure locally.

Not everyone agreed that truck drivers earn less. One woman said her husband, a long distance driver, brings home more than R37,000 monthly. Another added that cross-border routes can pay even higher amounts.

Data shows truck drivers on cross border routes can earn between R20,000 and R35,000 a month, depending on experience and cargo type. Public school teachers typically earn between R16,000 and R30,000 monthly, based on experience and qualifications.

Xaba later posted a follow-up video to clarify her original point. She said she never denied that truck drivers can earn R30,000 or more each month. Her issue was with the claim that the commenter had actually quit teaching to do it.

The debate remains unresolved online, with South Africans still split over which career actually pays better in 2026.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Source: Briefly News