Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakelumthakathi are set to star in a new reality TV show on Mzansi Magic

The show centres on the prominent bhinca figures, as well as other artists in the bhinca world

A troll's attempt to discredit Ngizwe backfired spectacularly as fans flooded to his defence

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Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakelumthakathi to star in Mzansi Magic reality TV show 'Amabhinca'. Image: ngiwemchunu

Source: Twitter

Mzansi Magic has unveiled a new reality TV show starring Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakelumthakathi. The announcement featuring two of the most recognisable faces of South Africa's anti-illegal immigration movement drew some negative reactions, while other fans celebrated their own.

The channel confirmed the show with a statement on social media: "Bhinca nation, stand up! The unstoppable rise is upon us, accompanied by all the cultural iconic moments and rivalries." Both Ngizwe and Phakelumthakathi will feature alongside other bhinca figures, placing the show firmly at the intersection of cultural identity and the ongoing national conversation around immigration.

Ngizwe's new gig spark negative reactions

The announcement drew attention partly because of a post by @ZaphesheyaD on X, who wrote: "When we said Ngizwe noDishing out for the Witches were scams nathi siyaphapha and selling out the nation. Now look, they're launching a reality TV show."

Rather than landing as a takedown, the comment had the opposite effect, with fans rushing to defend Ngizwe and celebrate his rise. Some fans pointed out that Ngizwe has always been a prominent public figure long before his involvement in the anti-illegal immigration movement.

The show premieres on Friday, 31 July 2026 on channel 161.

Fans on social media were quick to share their excitement. Fans wondered how Ngizwe managed to keep the project under wraps suggests that even his closest followers had no idea a TV deal was in the works, which only added to the excitement. Here is how some reacted:

@yandie_yandy wrote: "Our very own Shudushu washaaa 🔥🔥😩 @angie_mashudula_opakile91"

@thisismvelo said: "Ooh, this is going to be nice 🔥"

@sakhile_zuma asked: "uNgizwe uyigcine kanjani lemfihlo 😂"

@meme_mchunu replied to @sakhile_zuma: "😂😂😂"

Papa Penny calls out Phophi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Papa Penny publicly called out Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba over her remarks about illegal immigration in the province

The Limpopo musician and Afrika Mayibuye Movement politician told Ramathuba to focus on service delivery instead

Source: Briefly News