Two minor children were removed from a Parsonsvlei home after their police officer parents were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide

A friend of the female officer rushed to the scene after receiving a call that her husband was assaulting her, and then heard several gunshots

Both the 34-year-old woman and her 44-year-old husband were serving SAPS members when they were found dead at the Buddeny Street property

Two children were in the house when their dad killed their mom. Image: Annie Otzen

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE — Two children were safely removed from a home in Parsonsvlei, Gqeberha, after their parents, both serving members of the South African Police Service, were found dead in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide.

According to IOL, police arrived at the property in Buddeny Street at approximately 12:05 am on Saturday following a domestic violence report. The incident happened days after a family of five was killed in the province. A friend of the female officer had gone to the home after the woman called to say her husband was assaulting her. On arrival, the friend heard multiple gunshots and immediately alerted the authorities.

Children placed in care of family

Officers entered the premises and found the bodies of both spouses. The woman was 34 years old and her husband 44. Both were declared dead at the scene. SAPS spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed that the two minors who were present on the property at the time of the shooting were unharmed. Police removed the children from the scene and placed them in the care of family members.

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The kids were taken to safety. Image: AscentXmedia

Source: Getty Images

Investigators believe the husband shot his wife before turning the firearm on himself. In line with standard procedure when no third party is suspected, the SAPS opened both a murder docket and an inquest docket. Janse van Rensburg stated that no further details would be made available at this stage of the investigation, as the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being examined.

Shootout leaves 3 suspects dead

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the KwaMashu shootout, where police fatally shot three suspects wanted in connection with the murder of a police constable. This significant operation marked the culmination of more than a year of dedicated investigative efforts by law enforcement agencies in KwaZulu-Natal.

Source: Briefly News