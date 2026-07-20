Fibertime has partnered with the Shoprite Group to sell prepaid fibre internet vouchers at Checkers and Shoprite stores nationwide

The vouchers offer uncapped fibre internet at speeds of up to 100Mbps, with single-device access starting at R5 per day

Fibertime has grown from 10,000 connected homes in early 2024 to over 400,000 households by mid-2026

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A cashier in a retail store. Images: Maskot/Getty

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SOUTH AFRICA - Township fibre internet provider Fibertime has struck a retail partnership with the Shoprite Group, enabling customers to buy prepaid internet vouchers directly at checkout counters in Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets across the country.

The access code is printed on a standard store receipt, working much like a prepaid electricity token. Previously, Fibertime customers could only top up through local spaza shops or third-party vendor platforms.

Uncapped fibre at township-friendly prices

Fibertime's vouchers give households access to uncapped fibre broadband at download speeds of up to 100Mbps. Single-device access starts at R5 per day, or R120 for a 30-day voucher, which works out to an effective rate of R4 per day. A multi-device plan covering up to five simultaneous connections costs R15 per day or R200 per month.

By comparison, daily data bundles from major mobile network operators can cost around R30 for only a few gigabytes of data, making prepaid fibre a significantly cheaper option for high-volume internet users in lower-income communities.

Short-term vouchers address township economic realities

Fibre connectivity was initially rolled out in wealthier suburbs through fixed monthly contracts, a model that created obstacles for households with variable incomes. Fibertime's prepaid structure removes those barriers entirely. Consumers face no cancellation fees, no credit checks, and no long-term commitments, while the operator receives guaranteed upfront payment and avoids the risk of subscriber defaults.

Making top-ups available in high-traffic supermarkets further reduces friction for customers, placing internet access alongside everyday grocery purchases.

Subscriber numbers surge across SA

The flexible model has driven rapid growth for the company. Fibertime connected roughly 10,000 homes in early 2024. By mid-2026, that figure had climbed to more than 400,000 households, with the platform serving well over a million active users each month.

The Shoprite Group partnership extends Fibertime's footprint into one of South Africa's largest retail networks, potentially accelerating that trajectory further as awareness of affordable fibre options grows in communities that have long depended on costly cellular data.

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Source: Briefly News