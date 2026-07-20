Gift, a street vendor in Johannesburg, earns between R300 and R350 a day selling naartjies to motorists stuck in traffic

He has memorised traffic light timings to complete each sale within a 60-second window before the light turns green

Gift is already planning his next move, with bigger ambitions that could double his daily income

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The picture showed Gift selling nartjies on the busy streets of Joburg. Image: Daily Investor

Source: Facebook

Gift has turned Johannesburg's gridlocked inner-city traffic into a thriving fruit business, earning roughly R10,000 a month by selling naartjies to drivers one red light at a time.

The informal street vendor operates Gift's Naartjie Stand in Johannesburg's central business district, selling fresh naartjies directly from a cardboard box to motorists, taxi drivers and daily commuters. At R5 per naartjie and cash only, he pulls in between R300 and R350 in daily sales.

A 60-second business model

What makes Gift's setup particularly impressive is how precisely he has engineered it. He has memorised the timing of traffic lights along his route, moving between lanes to pitch, collect cash and hand back change before the light turns green. He describes his operation as a high-speed, mobile drive-thru for fresh fruit. Daily Investor featured Gift as part of a broader series exploring South Africa's informal economy, which experts estimate is worth close to R1 trillion.

Gift makes R10k a month from selling fruits. Image: Daily Investor

Source: Facebook

Gift's plan to grow

Gift is not standing still. He is saving up to replace his heavy cardboard box with a customised vendor trolley fitted with wheels. The upgrade would allow him to stock a wider range of products, including apples, bananas and cold bottled water, without the physical strain of carrying everything by hand throughout the day. He believes this will effectively double his daily revenue. For Gift, the naartjie stand is not an endpoint. It is a foundation.

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Source: Briefly News