Joburg Man Earns R10,000 a Month Selling Naartjies to Motorists in Traffic
- Gift, a street vendor in Johannesburg, earns between R300 and R350 a day selling naartjies to motorists stuck in traffic
- He has memorised traffic light timings to complete each sale within a 60-second window before the light turns green
- Gift is already planning his next move, with bigger ambitions that could double his daily income
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Gift has turned Johannesburg's gridlocked inner-city traffic into a thriving fruit business, earning roughly R10,000 a month by selling naartjies to drivers one red light at a time.
The informal street vendor operates Gift's Naartjie Stand in Johannesburg's central business district, selling fresh naartjies directly from a cardboard box to motorists, taxi drivers and daily commuters. At R5 per naartjie and cash only, he pulls in between R300 and R350 in daily sales.
A 60-second business model
What makes Gift's setup particularly impressive is how precisely he has engineered it. He has memorised the timing of traffic lights along his route, moving between lanes to pitch, collect cash and hand back change before the light turns green. He describes his operation as a high-speed, mobile drive-thru for fresh fruit. Daily Investor featured Gift as part of a broader series exploring South Africa's informal economy, which experts estimate is worth close to R1 trillion.
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Gift's plan to grow
Gift is not standing still. He is saving up to replace his heavy cardboard box with a customised vendor trolley fitted with wheels. The upgrade would allow him to stock a wider range of products, including apples, bananas and cold bottled water, without the physical strain of carrying everything by hand throughout the day. He believes this will effectively double his daily revenue. For Gift, the naartjie stand is not an endpoint. It is a foundation.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za