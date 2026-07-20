Spain's World Cup triumph was rewarded with FIFA's biggest-ever winners' payout as the record prize fund came into effect.

FIFA's revised financial model meant success at the 2026 tournament was worth more than ever before.

The expanded World Cup prize structure has set a new benchmark for international football rewards.

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Spain didn't just lift the FIFA World Cup trophy. They also received the biggest winners' prize in tournament history. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Spain walked away with the biggest winners' prize in FIFA World Cup history after defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the 2026 final on Sunday, 19 July.

Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute to seal Spain's second men's World Cup title. BBC Sport reports that FIFA awarded the champions US$51 million (about R842 million) in performance-based prize money. Spain also received US$2.5 million (about R41.3 million) in preparation funding, taking their total earnings to US$53.5 million (about R883 million).

FIFA increases World Cup prize fund

FIFA increased the total prize fund for the 2026 World Cup to a record US$871 million (about R14.37 billion) after approving additional funding before the tournament.

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The governing body said the expanded prize structure combines performance-based rewards with financial support to help participating nations cover preparation, travel and other tournament-related costs.

FIFA said the winners received the largest share of the record-breaking fund, with runners-up earning US$34 million (about R561 million) and third place receiving US$30 million (about R495 million).

Spain earned a record US$53.5 million (about R883 million) after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 as FIFA unveiled its biggest-ever tournament prize fund. Image: Hector Vivas - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Spain crowned deserving champions

Spain capped a remarkable tournament with victory over defending champions Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Speaking on BBC One, former England captain Alan Shearer said:

"There is no doubt that the right team won. From start to finish, Spain controlled possession. They were the ones looking to play football, create chances and get in behind."

Spain's victory not only secured a second World Cup title but also delivered the biggest financial reward ever awarded to the tournament's champions.

Africa's teams also enjoyed record World Cup windfall

Briefly News previously reported that African nations also shared a sizeable slice of the tournament's historic financial rewards.

The continent's 10 representatives earned a combined US$155 million (about R2.56 billion) from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Every participating nation was guaranteed US$12.5 million (about R206.3 million), comprising US$10 million (about R165 million) for qualifying and US$2.5 million (about R41.3 million) in preparation funding.

Source: Briefly News