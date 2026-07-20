TikToker tania_tanaka shared a video of her trip to a Dairibord depot to stock up on dairy treats for her kids

She unpacked juices, maas, yogurt, strawberry milk, drinking chocolate and ice cream across two coffee tables at home

Zimbabweans flooded the comments after seeing exactly what the local currency could buy at the popular dairy depot

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Zim woman dairy grocery haul. Imahe: @tania_tanaka

Source: TikTok

A Zimbabwean woman has captured the attention of viewers across the region after posting a grocery haul video that revealed just how far the local currency stretches at a Dairibord depot.

TikToker shared the video on 19 July 2026, filming herself driving to the well-known dairy company's facility before heading home to unpack everything she bought. She arrived at the depot with a clear mission: fill the fridge with treats for her children, including ice creams. Back at home, she laid it all out across two coffee tables in her living room, reading prices off a receipt as she went. The spread included Cascade and Natural Joy fruit juices, maas, yogurt, strawberry milk, drinking chocolate and ice cream. The total for everything came to the equivalent of just under R700.

About Dairibord Holdings

Dairibord Holdings Limited is a Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed food and beverage manufacturer producing milk, yoghurt, ice cream, condiments and non-alcoholic drinks. With factories in Zimbabwe and Malawi, the company distributes across Southern Africa, exporting to Zambia, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique and South Africa while maintaining leading positions across its product categories.

Watch the full Dairibord haul here.

Zimbabweans React to the Depot Visit

The comments section lit up with humour and surprise from Zimbabweans who recognised the depot well:

@yokozuna wrote:

"Makore ese ndaitoti hapapindwe 😂😂" (All these years I thought you couldn't get in there 😂😂)

@caseycakes said:

"Hezvo munobvumidzwa kupinda nhai 🤣" (Wow, so you're allowed in there! 🤣)

@Tee noted:

"Manga muchiita muchisiya ma prices" (You were doing it but leaving out the prices)

@🌷Mai Bensley🌷 shared:

"Dairibord and Colcom, Bola, and the tuckshops are the best — you will save a lot. As for me, I'm too lazy to do grocery hauls myself 😄"

More Briefly News Stories on Hauls

A South African woman impressed social media after showing off three practical all-black clothing items from Mr Price that cost under R500, with viewers praising her budget-friendly fashion choices and smart shopping.

A young South African girl charmed social media after sharing a cheerful Pick n Pay haul featuring affordable clothing, snacks and a pair of sneakers she bought for just R120 on sale, with viewers loving her bubbly personality and bargain finds.

A South African student sparked debate after sharing a R2,000 Checkers and Woolworths grocery haul he claimed would last three months, with many impressed by the healthy essentials while others doubted the food would stretch that long.

Source: Briefly News