Africa's R2.5 Billion World Cup Payday: How Much Each Nation Earned
- Africa's 10 World Cup teams collectively secured more than R2.5 billion from the tournament
- Morocco walked away with the continent's biggest payout after a memorable run in North America
- Bafana Bafana joined six other African nations in earning a major knockout-stage reward
African teams earned a combined US$155 million (about R2.53 billion) at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Morocco leading the continent's massive payday. The 10 African nations benefited from FIFA's record financial package and their performances at the expanded tournament.
African teams earn R2.53 billion at World Cup
FIFA's 2026 World Cup financial distribution reached a record US$871 million (about R14.21 billion). Every participating nation was guaranteed at least US$12.5 million (about R203.9 million), including US$2.5 million (about R40.8 million) in preparation funding.
Africa's 10 representatives collectively earned US$155 million (about R2.53 billion).
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Morocco tops Africa's World Cup money list
Morocco earned US$22.5 million (about R367 million) after reaching the quarter-finals. The Atlas Lions' run ended with a 2-0 defeat to France on Thursday, 9 July.
Egypt banked US$18.5 million (about R301.7 million) after reaching the Round of 16 before losing 3-2 to Argentina.
Bafana Bafana bank R236 million
Bafana Bafana, Ivory Coast, DR Congo, Senegal, Algeria, Ghana and Cape Verde each earned US$14.5 million (about R236.5 million) after exiting in the Round of 32.
The figure includes US$12 million (about R195.8 million) for their tournament finish and US$2.5 million (about R40.8 million) in preparation money.
Tunisia earned US$12.5 million (about R203.9 million) after exiting in the group stage.
How much each African team earned at the World Cup
Here is the full breakdown of Africa's World Cup earnings:
- Morocco — US$22.5 million (about R367 million)
- Egypt — US$18.5 million (about R301.7 million)
- South Africa — US$14.5 million (about R236.5 million)
- Ivory Coast — US$14.5 million (about R236.5 million)
- DR Congo — US$14.5 million (about R236.5 million)
- Senegal — US$14.5 million (about R236.5 million)
- Algeria — US$14.5 million (about R236.5 million)
- Ghana — US$14.5 million (about R236.5 million)
- Cape Verde — US$14.5 million (about R236.5 million)
- Tunisia — US$12.5 million (about R203.9 million)
Africa's US$155 million (about R2.53 billion) haul capped a historic tournament for the continent. Morocco took the biggest payout, while every African representative earned more than R200 million from the expanded World Cup.
Bafana Bafana finish World Cup with unwanted record
Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana ended their historic World Cup campaign with an unwanted disciplinary record.
South Africa's numbers stood out despite playing fewer matches than several rivals, adding an unexpected twist to their breakthrough tournament.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).