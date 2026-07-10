Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson proposed that police officers who cannot explain undisclosed wealth should have those assets forfeited to the state

The Madlanga Commission heard from World Bank anti-corruption expert Dr Albertus Schoeman, who flagged gaps in police financial disclosure processes

Deputy crime intelligence head Major General Feroz Khan's alleged assets include a R39 million property and 30 vehicles

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Madlanga Commission evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson says police must be able to explain their wealth. Images: Frennie Shivambu and Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson told the Madlanga Commission that police officers who fail to provide a credible explanation for undisclosed wealth should have those assets seized and forfeited to the state.

The proposal came during proceedings that featured testimony from World Bank anti-corruption expert Dr Albertus Schoeman, who outlined weaknesses in the South African Police Service's financial disclosure framework.

Chaskalson and Schoeman converse over the police assets

A report from News 24 indicated that Chaskalson raised the possibility of a legislative amendment that would allow forfeiture to proceed in the absence of a reasonable explanation for how assets were acquired.

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"If an official could explain the wealth, they may have a separate problem explaining why they can't disclose it, but if they can explain a legitimate source for it, then it won't be forfeited," he said.

Dr Schoeman agreed with Chaskalson's position, adding that confiscating assets without a conviction for undisclosed wealth would incentivise police officers to be more forthcoming in declaring what they own. He noted that the current asset forfeiture regime relies on proof of an underlying unlawful act, which he identified as a significant limitation.

"Our asset forfeiture regime depends on proof of underlying unlawful activity," Schoeman said.

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Khan's alleged wealth under the spotlight

The proposals come against the backdrop of evidence presented to the commission concerning Deputy Crime Intelligence Head Major General Feroz Khan, whose alleged assets include a R39 million property and a fleet of 30 vehicles. The commission heard that Khan was allegedly involved in tender rigging and received kickbacks from associates in exchange for supplying them with police information.

Julius Mkhwanazi confirms receiving payment from Matlala

Briefly News reported that the Madlanga Commission has heard multiple accounts of police officers allegedly receiving money, gifts, and other benefits from individuals linked to organised crime. Suspended officer Julius Mkhwanazi confirmed to the commission that he had received money from alleged crime cartel member Vusimuzi Matlala.Other senior officers, including Organised Crime head Richard Shiburi, KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Lesetja Senona, and Brigadier Rachel Matjeni, are among those allegedly listed on Matlala's payroll.

Source: Briefly News