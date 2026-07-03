Cedric Kaze has decided to stay in the Premier Soccer League after parting ways with Kaizer Chiefs at the end of the 2025-26 season

The Burudian mentor has joined the Glamour Boys rivals, just like Khalil Ben Youssef, who was recently named Durban City head coach

The ex-Soweto giants head coach's move to Amakhosi's rivals sparked different reactions from PSL followers on social media

Former Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has secured a quick return to management in the Premier Soccer League after being unveiled as the new head coach of Sekhukhune United ahead of the 2026-27 Betway Premiership season.

The Burundian tactician joins Babina Noko only a few weeks after leaving Kaizer Chiefs alongside Khalil Ben Youssef, where he served on the technical bench that helped the Soweto giants finish third in the Betway Premiership and secure qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup.

The former Barcelona youth academy coach came to the PSL as an assistant coach to Nasreddine Nabi, before being named as head coach after the Tunisian manager was let go by the Glamour Boys.

Sekhukhune United place faith in Kaze

Sekhukhune United believe Kaze has the experience and pedigree needed to guide the club into the upcoming campaign.

Announcing his arrival, the PSL outfit praised the 46-year-old's impressive coaching journey, highlighting his expertise in youth development and elite-level football.

"Coach Kaze brings extensive coaching experience, having worked within the Burundi national team structures, at the prestigious FC Barcelona Academy in Canada, and as part of the successful Young Africans SC technical team in Tanzania," the club said.

"His strengths in player development, squad building and high-performance football make him an excellent addition to Sekhukhune United."

Here is what fans are saying on social media about Kaze's decision to join Sekhukhune United after leaving Kaizer Chiefs at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Oyama Dikela Wolsak said:

"Where is Thebs 😂😂he was laughing at Chiefs having a translator now he’s coaching his team😭😂😂."

Sma KipMavana shared:

"We should have taken Khalil Ben Yousef as our coach for Kaizer Chiefs."

Bawo MaViniger Dlamini Ilembe wrote:

"Pain goes to OLamthuthu 😂😂😂 “Sekhukhune is dating my ex in front of me”

Fernandez Luis commented:

"Woman ayy 😂😂😂 another one came by interpretation in South Africa, but he is now a coach."

Club targets continued progress

Sekhukhune United CEO Jonas Malatji believes Kaze's appointment reflects the club's determination to continue moving forward.

"As we continue working towards our long-term objectives, we are pleased to welcome Coach Kaze to Sekhukhune United," Malatji said.

"His wealth of football knowledge, strong leadership qualities and deep understanding of the Betway Premiership and South African football give us confidence ahead of the new season."

Kaze now takes charge of a Sekhukhune side eager to build on its recent performances and challenge for an even stronger finish in the league. His first major assignment will come in August when Babina Noko face Arthur Zwane's AmaZulu FC in the MTN8 quarter-final.

Pirates Academy continues producing valuable talent

Briefly News also reported that Orlando Pirates' academy has continued to generate significant transfer revenue, with three young stars reportedly earning the club more than R140 million through overseas moves in the past 12 months.

Relebohile Mofokeng's switch to Belgium is just one part of the bigger picture.

Source: Briefly News