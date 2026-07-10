The US men's World Cup earnings have put a landmark equal-pay agreement back under the spotlight

A multimillion-rand payout will benefit players from two national teams under a deal signed in 2022

Football fans are divided over whether sporting success or revenue should shape World Cup rewards

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The US men's R260 million World Cup prize money will be split equally with the women's team. Image: Alex Bierens de Haan, Al Sermeno/ISI Photos

Source: Getty Images

The United States men's World Cup prize money of R260 million will be split equally with the women's team, sparking debate among football fans worldwide about the country's equal-pay agreement. The US men earned US$16 million (about R260.8 million) from FIFA after reaching the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Belgium beat them 4-1.

US men's World Cup prize money split explained

ESPN reported on 7 July 2026 that US Soccer will keep 20% of the FIFA prize money. The remaining US$12.8 million (about R208.6 million) will be split equally between the men's and women's player pools.

Each team will receive US$6.4 million (about R104.3 million). That works out to US$246,153.85 (about R4.01 million) for each of the 26 men and the 26 women who make the United States' 2027 Women's World Cup squad.

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ESPN explained:

"Men's and women's players equally share World Cup prize money under terms of the collective bargaining agreements."

The agreements were ratified by US Soccer and both national teams in 2022 after years of disputes over equal pay.

Fans debate equal World Cup prize money split

The arrangement sparked heated debate on X, with some fans questioning why players who did not compete at the men's World Cup would receive an equal share.

NightRider, @NightRider_STL, reacted:

"This is the exact opposite of equality. Hilarious."

@DaVinci132134, asked:

"Did the Men's team get a percentage of the Women's team payout, or is it one way? Serious question...."

@Damilare_storm, questioned:

"Did the women play in the men's world cup?"

@AlapahaBulldog1, focused on revenue, asking:

"Shouldn't compensation be based on the contributive revenue each team generates?"

@RafiuAdebayo5 wrote:

"This must be a mistake because how can you share money with someone who isn't even part of the team?"

@kirbyyardley, jokingly suggested another solution:

"Let them play a single match for it. Winner take all. Tie they split it 50/50."

However, others defended the women's team and pointed to its success on the world stage.

@ostonox, wrote:

"You put some respect on the 4-time World Cup champions USWNT."

@thedadangle said:

"The women team seem to perform much better and are several times more consistent than the men's team."

@RealTaliBands added:

"Yes the revenue is different etc. but the women's team has carried US Soccer."

@BCdee97 highlighted a detail that was missed in many of the reactions. The user wrote:

"I'm glad that I read the article and the deal is reciprocal. The women have to share their 2027 prize money with the men."

Lindsey Heaps of the United States celebrates during USWNT training at the training fields on November 27, 2025 in Championsgate, Florida. Image: Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF

Source: Getty Images

US women's 2027 World Cup prize money will also be shared

The agreement is reciprocal. The same sharing formula will apply to prize money earned by the US women's team at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

US Soccer will keep 20%, with the remaining 80% divided equally between the men's and women's player pools. The US women's US$6.4 million (about R104.3 million) share from the men's 2026 World Cup earnings will be placed in an interest-bearing account until the 2027 squad is confirmed.

The women must first qualify for the tournament. They need to defeat El Salvador in their Concacaf quarter-final on 27 November to secure a World Cup place.

The US women have won four World Cups, including consecutive titles in 2015 and 2019. The men's team last reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2002.

The debate comes amid a major gap in FIFA prize money between the men's and women's tournaments. The US women earned US$1.87 million (about R30.5 million) for reaching the Round of 16 at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The 2022 agreement means both national teams will share FIFA World Cup prize money, regardless of which side earns it.

Bafana Bafana finish World Cup with unwanted disciplinary record

Briefly News also reported that Bafana Bafana finished with the joint-worst disciplinary record at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after their knockout-stage exit.

South Africa ended level with Paraguay on 13 disciplinary points after collecting five yellow cards and two straight red cards in just four matches. The final fair play standings also revealed a sharp contrast between Bafana Bafana and their African rivals.

Source: Briefly News