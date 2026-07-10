A UK rugby content creator shared his honest reaction after South Africa beat England, and his take on SA rugby culture went viral

He acknowledged that South Africans are raised differently, crediting a toughness he said runs through the country's DNA

South Africans flooded the comments with pride, humour and braai jokes to back up every word he said

A British rugby content creator left South Africans beaming with pride. He shared his unfiltered thoughts on why the Springboks are so difficult to beat.

A UK man said the Springboks are built after their win over England. Image: Egg Chasers / Facebook / Rochard Huggard / Getty Images

Source: UGC

The video, posted by Eggchasers Rugby on Facebook on 8 July 2026, features a man filming himself while hiking along a rocky cliff face. He spoke about South Africa's victory over England and what he believes sets South African rugby apart.

The man in the video by EggChasers shared a simple argument: South Africans are built differently. He pointed to a culture of toughness that shapes players long before they ever pull on a jersey, suggesting that the Springboks' edge is not just physical but deeply cultural. Watch the video below:

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SA rugby runs in the blood

The comments section lit up with South Africans who felt seen. For South Africans, the post was less a revelation and more a confirmation of what they have always known: the Springboks are not just a team, they are a product of an entire way of life. Read the comments below:

Jean Potgieter wrote:

"You now understand what it means when we say 'hulle weet nie wat ons weet nie' [they don't know what we know] and by the saying 'this is Lion Country.'"

Howard Anderson Jones added:

"We also ignore expiry dates and decide for ourselves if the food is still edible."

Michael Maitland said:

"In South Africa, if you fail and fall, the only thing to greet you is the pavement. No free handouts here."

Charmaine Edwards Crundwell shared:

"I think you're right. We laughed so much when our daughter ran an international project in England and Europe, and technicians had to prove they were 'ladder trained'!!! What on earth?"

Siegfried Lokotsch summed it up best:

"We are not sissies, Tim. Rugby is our life and DNA from the day we're born. Braais, rugby and being tough, and remember when someone asks you to bring salad to a braai, bring chicken 🐔😜"

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Source: Briefly News