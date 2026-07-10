Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

"Rugby Is Our Life": UK Rugby Fan Celebrates South African Toughness After Springboks Beat England
People

"Rugby Is Our Life": UK Rugby Fan Celebrates South African Toughness After Springboks Beat England

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A UK rugby content creator shared his honest reaction after South Africa beat England, and his take on SA rugby culture went viral
  • He acknowledged that South Africans are raised differently, crediting a toughness he said runs through the country's DNA
  • South Africans flooded the comments with pride, humour and braai jokes to back up every word he said

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

A British rugby content creator left South Africans beaming with pride. He shared his unfiltered thoughts on why the Springboks are so difficult to beat.

UK man discussed Springboks' success
A UK man said the Springboks are built after their win over England. Image: Egg Chasers / Facebook / Rochard Huggard / Getty Images
Source: UGC

The video, posted by Eggchasers Rugby on Facebook on 8 July 2026, features a man filming himself while hiking along a rocky cliff face. He spoke about South Africa's victory over England and what he believes sets South African rugby apart.

The man in the video by EggChasers shared a simple argument: South Africans are built differently. He pointed to a culture of toughness that shapes players long before they ever pull on a jersey, suggesting that the Springboks' edge is not just physical but deeply cultural. Watch the video below:

Read also

"Malema warned us": Venda man allegedly assaulted after being mistaken for a foreigner, SA stunned

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA rugby runs in the blood

The comments section lit up with South Africans who felt seen. For South Africans, the post was less a revelation and more a confirmation of what they have always known: the Springboks are not just a team, they are a product of an entire way of life. Read the comments below:

Jean Potgieter wrote:

"You now understand what it means when we say 'hulle weet nie wat ons weet nie' [they don't know what we know] and by the saying 'this is Lion Country.'"

Howard Anderson Jones added:

"We also ignore expiry dates and decide for ourselves if the food is still edible."

Michael Maitland said:

"In South Africa, if you fail and fall, the only thing to greet you is the pavement. No free handouts here."

Charmaine Edwards Crundwell shared:

"I think you're right. We laughed so much when our daughter ran an international project in England and Europe, and technicians had to prove they were 'ladder trained'!!! What on earth?"

Read also

"The King is not safe":Phakel'umthakathi speaks on viral video of King Misuzulu

Siegfried Lokotsch summed it up best:

"We are not sissies, Tim. Rugby is our life and DNA from the day we're born. Braais, rugby and being tough, and remember when someone asks you to bring salad to a braai, bring chicken 🐔😜"

Other Briefly News stories about SA pride

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

Hot:
Noah Sebastian Sakina Kamwendo Kari Hillsman Benni McCarthy Jub Jub mother