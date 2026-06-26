An American family who relocated to Mzansi went viral after sharing their deep admiration for South Africa’s national anthem

The couple praised the unified spirit of the "Rainbow Nation" as represented through the anthem's five different languages

Moving emotional reactions flooded the comment section, with locals appreciating the family's genuine patriotism

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A relocated American family was impressed by the unique cultural harmony found within their new African home. Image: @blueprintsandbloodlines

Source: Instagram

An American couple who recently relocated to South Africa shared a moving video on their Instagram account, @blueprintsandbloodlines, on 25 June 2026. In the emotional clip, the couple praised the South African national anthem, noting how deeply moved they are by its unique blend of five languages representing the iconic 'Rainbow Nation.'

American expats praise South Africa's national anthem

The husband and wife said that they never even felt compelled to own an American flag while living in the United States, yet they proudly display a South African flag in their new home. They noted that hearing the anthem brings tears to their eyes because of the pride and cultural heritage it carries, contrasting it with the painful history sometimes associated with the American anthem for Black Americans.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

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Viewers thanked the couple for appreciating the country's heritage, and agreed that the anthem remains an essential symbol of unity and local pride.

User @zeevumile shared:

"Wait till you hear the original anthem with 'woza moya'🔥."

User @2lit65m added:

"Even if we're watching the game on TV, we take off our hat 🧢 and go deep into the song. We sing it with pride."

User @ristowlexi commented:

"Please come and visit South Africa 🇿🇦, our country is beautiful, 99.9% of our people all want the same thing, and we are all proud to call ourselves South African ❤️."

User @sisbongimlotshwa added:

"Thank God we see it as a Rainbow nation, it accommodates the whole nation, and it’s a prayer😢🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦❤️."

User @acha_gal said:

"No DNA, just RSA, proud of my country and national anthem, thank you guys for the details."

User @online_spares added:

"We love you guys, you bring such different love to our country, not bias, just pure love ❤️👏."

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Source: Briefly News