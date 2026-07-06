Content creator Wilma Ryan shared a video from a braai gathering held somewhere in the UK

The event, called CeleBRAAItion, brought South Africans living abroad together for the day

Many South Africans in other countries flooded the comments asking where the event took place

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Screenshots of the clip taken at the event. Images: Wilma Ryan

Source: Instagram

South African content creator Wilma Ryan posted an Instagram video from a UK braai gathering called CeleBRAAItion on 5 July 2026, and South Africans abroad reacted with excitement.

The day brought together South Africans now living in the UK for food, flags and good company. Ryan said the gathering felt like a small piece of home. She partnered with money transfer company Mukuru on the day. Together, they spoke to South Africans about how they still support family back home.

A day that felt like home

Ryan described the mood as warm and familiar. She said the braai fires were burning and the sun was shining bright. She added that South Africans were everywhere she looked. For a few hours, it felt like they were back in South Africa.

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The gathering also came just after another Springbok win, adding extra energy to the day. Ryan said the celebrations made the moment feel even more special for everyone there.

She shared the video on her Instagram page with a heartfelt caption. She said home is not always a place, but sometimes just a feeling.

South Africans abroad want in

The comments section quickly filled with questions from South Africans living far from home. Several people asked how they could find out about similar events near them. One person asked for something like this to happen in Glasgow. Another said they live in Bexleyheath and wanted to know where the event was held. A third person asked for the same kind of gathering in the USA. Many said they only saw the post after the event had already happened.

The reaction shows just how much South Africans abroad crave connection to home. For many, a single video was enough to spark a real longing for community.

Watch the video here.

More stories featuring South Africans living abroad

A South African woman living in Manchester opened up about the real things that living in the UK costs her.

A South African woman living in Virginia, USA, shared a video venting about not having a luxury lifestyle while struggling in a snowstorm.

An Afrikaner man living in America brought the full braai atmosphere to South Dakota, dancing on a table to a beloved Afrikaans track.

Source: Briefly News