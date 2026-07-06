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“Where Was This?”: SA Immigrants at UK Braai Event Leave Fellow South Africans Envious
Family and Relationships

“Where Was This?”: SA Immigrants at UK Braai Event Leave Fellow South Africans Envious

by  Jim Mohlala
2 min read
  • Content creator Wilma Ryan shared a video from a braai gathering held somewhere in the UK
  • The event, called CeleBRAAItion, brought South Africans living abroad together for the day
  • Many South Africans in other countries flooded the comments asking where the event took place

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Wilma Ryan
Screenshots of the clip taken at the event. Images: Wilma Ryan
Source: Instagram

South African content creator Wilma Ryan posted an Instagram video from a UK braai gathering called CeleBRAAItion on 5 July 2026, and South Africans abroad reacted with excitement.

The day brought together South Africans now living in the UK for food, flags and good company. Ryan said the gathering felt like a small piece of home. She partnered with money transfer company Mukuru on the day. Together, they spoke to South Africans about how they still support family back home.

A day that felt like home

Ryan described the mood as warm and familiar. She said the braai fires were burning and the sun was shining bright. She added that South Africans were everywhere she looked. For a few hours, it felt like they were back in South Africa.

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The gathering also came just after another Springbok win, adding extra energy to the day. Ryan said the celebrations made the moment feel even more special for everyone there.

She shared the video on her Instagram page with a heartfelt caption. She said home is not always a place, but sometimes just a feeling.

South Africans abroad want in

The comments section quickly filled with questions from South Africans living far from home. Several people asked how they could find out about similar events near them. One person asked for something like this to happen in Glasgow. Another said they live in Bexleyheath and wanted to know where the event was held. A third person asked for the same kind of gathering in the USA. Many said they only saw the post after the event had already happened.

The reaction shows just how much South Africans abroad crave connection to home. For many, a single video was enough to spark a real longing for community.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

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