Zakariyya Park Combined School lost two learners within weeks of each other following two separate incidents in July 2026

Grade 10 learner Mpho Ngwenya and Grade 12 learner Jaylin Visagie both died under different and tragic circumstances

The Gauteng Department of Education deployed trauma counsellors to the school ahead of a joint memorial service

A woman holding her head in her hands. Images: Carl Court / Staff/Getty

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — Zakariyya Park Combined School and its surrounding community are mourning the loss of two learners who died in separate incidents within weeks of each other in July 2026.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) and school confirmed both deaths and identified the learners as Mpho Ngwenya, a Grade 10 pupil, and Jaylin Visagie, who was in Grade 12.

Two Deaths, Two Separate Incidents

Mpho sustained critical injuries on 3 July 2026 at an open field in Lehae. He was hospitalised for treatment but did not survive, passing away on 14 July. Less than a week later, on 19 July, Jaylin died after being struck by an alleged stray bullet during an incident in neighbouring Eldorado Park.

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The two tragedies left the school community in grief, with staff, learners and families all affected by the rapid succession of losses.

See the Facebook post here.

Counsellors Deployed, Memorial Planned

GDE spokesperson Onwabile Lubhelwana confirmed that the department's Psycho-Social Support team was deployed directly to the school to provide trauma counselling to learners, educators and other staff members in the wake of the deaths. The department extended its formal condolences to the families of both Mpho Ngwenya and Jaylin Visagie.

To honour the memory of the two learners, the school scheduled a joint memorial service for Thursday, 23 July 2026, held in the main school hall. School leadership extended an open invitation to members of the local Christian community to assist in officiating the proceedings alongside staff and the families of the deceased.

A memorial set up for Jaylin Amore Visagie. Images: Juwairiya Kaldine/Facebook

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News