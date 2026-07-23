“She’s Not Playing Games”: Mzansi Motorist Stunned as Vereeniging Car Guard Whips Out Card Machine
- A car guard in Vereeniging surprised a motorist by producing a card machine instead of asking for cash
- The clip, posted by Percy Letswalo on 22 July 2026, quickly gained traction across social media, with Mzansi sharing varying opinions
- South Africans reacted with mixed emotions, some praising her hustle and others joking about the low tip amount
A Vereeniging car guard stunned a motorist by pulling out a speed point machine instead of asking for cash. Percy Letswalo captured the moment on camera and shared it online on 22 July 2026.
Card machines hit the streets
Vereeniging sits roughly 48 kilometres south of Johannesburg in Gauteng province. Car guards there, like anywhere else across the country, usually depend on loose change from passing drivers.
Letswalo captioned his clip, joking that car guards in the area now have speed points. He was stunned when the woman approached his car with the machine in hand.
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Card machines are a rare sight among car guards across South Africa. Most drivers carry no cash these days, leaving guards with nothing to collect.
The car guard explained that a previous client had donated the machine to her. She said it meant she wouldn’t lose out whenever drivers had no cash on hand.
The clip left Mzansi in disbelief, with many finding the moment hilarious. It quickly racked up thousands of views and comments within hours.
Some joked that car guards were levelling up fast in the payment game. Others felt a ten rand tip was too low for someone driving a pricey car. Several users defended the car guard, saying she deserved praise for the clever hustle. They pointed out that many guards stand for hours in tough weather conditions.
One commenter joked that car guards would soon be paying tax like everyone else. Another said they still tip guards regardless, even when their cars aren’t really watched.
Watch the interaction below:
More stories involving car guards
- South African influencer Petrus Janse van Rensburg went viral on 5 May 2026 after tipping a car guard R5,000 in a video that had Mzansi cheering.
- A KZN restaurant shared the sad news that Blessing, a car guard who'd been part of their community for years, passed away.
- A single mom car guard told BI Phakathi she was both mother and father to her one-year-old baby boy at the parking lot where she works every day.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za