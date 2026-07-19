Actor Spaces announced the passing of veteran South African actor Seputla Sebogodi on Instagram on 16 July 2026

Connie Ferguson, Winnie Ntshaba and other industry figures shared emotional tributes following the news

Colleagues remembered Sebogodi as a phenomenal actor who left a lasting legacy in South African entertainment

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Colleagues paid tribute to Seputla Sebogodi. Image: winnie_ntshaba, seputlasebogodi_official, connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

South Africa’s entertainment industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi, with several stars sharing emotional tributes following news of his passing.

Actor Spaces announced the sad news on Instagram on Thursday, 16 July 2026, describing Sebogodi as “a giant of South African stage and screen” whose career helped shape generations of storytelling.

The platform paid tribute to the actor’s contribution to television and theatre, saying his work would continue to inspire future generations.

See the post below:

Former Generations stars mourn Seputla Sebogodi

Following the announcement, South African actors flooded the comments section with messages honouring the late star. Actress Connie Ferguson expressed her heartbreak over Sebogodi’s passing, calling it a painful loss.

“Oh no man!🥲 Eish! ‘Kari Kari!’😭 Rest in peace, my Bro.🙏🏾🕯️🕊️🤍 What a sad loss.💔🥲” she wrote.

Winnie Ntshaba, who recently returned to Generations: The Legacy to reprise her old role, also shared her grief, paying tribute to the actor with a short but emotional message.

“RIP Sputla….. joh what a loss😢💔,” she wrote.

Actress Pasi Koetle, who starred alongside Sebogodi during his brief stint on Scandal!, responded with crying emojis, while MokoenaLive sent condolences to Sebogodi’s family and loved ones.

“Oh man…💔 Condolences to the loved ones & family. Really sad news to hear. Rest in Peace Bra Seputla 🤍🕊️,” the tribute read.

More actors continued to celebrate Sebogodi’s impact on the entertainment industry.

Xolile Tshabalala reflected on the privilege of sharing the stage with the veteran actor, praising his talent and contribution.

“May your soul find rest, may God and your ancestors welcome you with a standing ovation. You truly were a phenomenal actor 🙌 it was a privilege to share the stage with you 👏,” she wrote.

Actor Sthandiwe Kgoroge also shared an emotional farewell, remembering Sebogodi fondly.

“Ayi no!😢 Sputla man!!!! 💔 Rest easy Mthakathi. It was an honour knowing you in this realm. See you in the morning,” she wrote.

SA actors and actresses paid tribute to Seputla Sebogodi. Image: seputlasebogodi_official

Source: Instagram

SA comforts Thapelo Sebogodi after his dad's death

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Thapelo Sebogodi lost his father just over a year after losing his best friend Presley Chweneyagae.

Mzansi social media flooded with condolences and questions regarding Thapelo's well-being.

Source: Briefly News